  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Business Woman Special

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Should Have Been a Musical All Along

5th Avenue Theatre's world premier adaptation is a huge party that improves on the source material in almost every way.

By Darren Davis 6/16/2017 at 12:20pm

1 cortney wolfson romy white and stephanie renee wall michele weinberger in romy and michele s high school reunion photo credit tracy martin zvo1cz

Cortney Wolfson (Romy White) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele Weinberger). Courtesy 5th Avenue Theatre

Image: Tracy Martin

I did not understand the appeal of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the movie, until I saw it as a musical. In the 1997 cult flick starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, not one single character speaks or in any other way acts like a human being. The two leads perform more of an aesthetic (Cher from Clueless but drag queens? Two sentient bags of glitter?), but even at their funniest could never shoulder the 90 minutes of clumsy dialogue and poorly paced scenes.

But it's all so crystal clear now: The characters seem out of place in the film because each are actually stage creations confined cruelly to the screen. Scenes fall flat and transition awkwardly because, duh, they're meant to be set pieces. The labored dialogue is labored since there is no singing. I mean, the highlight of the film is a closing dance number. Of course! Romy and Michele makes so much more sense as a musical.

I wonder if writer Robin Schiff felt this way when she began adapting her original screenplay—based around two endearingly ditzy characters from her 1988 play Ladies Room—twenty years after the film's debut. It bears repeating: every single character on the 5th Avenue Theatre stage is more actualized, sympathetic, engaging, and lovable than their film counterparts. Emotional beats land better in song than on screen (with a few exceptions, more on that later), and the simplicity of the plot fits well into two acts: A pair of Los Angeles underachievers in feather trim and neon heels return to their 10-year high school reunion in hopes of impressing their class members by lying about inventing Post-it notes.

Every change made to the plot, especially a key romance at the end, is an improvement. And there are moments, like a particular nightmare sequence, that work so much better on stage it's as if the film tried to adapt the play version.

Tess soltau christie masters and the cast of romy and micheles high school reunion photo credit mark kitaoka pc8eqd

Tess Soltau (Christie Masters) and company. Courtesy 5th Avenue Theatre

Image: Mark Kitaoka

Directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hangg with music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, the world premiere production—as with the film—lives or dies by its two leads. Luckily, Cortney Wolfson (Romy White) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele Weinberger) are on one, both clearly having a blast in two star-making performances. Wolfson, tasked with recreating in both speech and song Mira Sorvino's iconic Romy accent (think valley girl with notes of Minnesota), fills the entire theatre from floor to ceiling every time she's in the spotlight. And Wall basically takes over the second act, delivering one of the more memorable musical numbers, "I Invented Post-its."

Only twice is a scene stolen from the titular characters. First by Jordan Kai Burnett's Heather Mooney, taken with brute force in a saucy and cigarette smoke–laden manifesto on love (it's bullshit), and then by Tess Soltau as the super evil cheerleader turned super evil mommy Christie Masters, flanked by her squad of pregnant ladies. Everything else is Romy and Michele, their friendship (romance?) way more fleshed out through a series of knockout duets and fearlessly bad dance routines. How refreshing it must be for those two classically trained performers to move like that!

Jordan kai burnett heather mooney in romy and michele s high school reunion photo credit tracy martin yahq45

Jordan Kai Burnett (Heather Mooney). Courtesy 5th Avenue Theatre

Image: Tracy Martin

A few nagging problems do cling like wet feathered fringe. The token black character fits into the '90s movie aesthetic but sticks out today, though as a member of the song and dance ensemble Louis Williams Jr. shines. Romy and Michelle's inevitable conflict still comes off too sudden and unearned. The most awkward sequence in the film, the reveal of the Post-it lie, doesn't grow out of its awkward phase on stage. And most disappointingly, the conclusion to Heather Mooney's story (an invention for the stage version) repeats the cliche that a woman has to put on heels and flat iron her hair in order to find a man—a move that negates both the character of Heather and the general message of the play.

And that message is to let your flag fly, however colorful. Fitting then that Romy and Michele debuts during Pride—the closing number could easily read as a celebration of being out and proud.

Maybe I'm too unkind to the film, which also aims for the feel-good. No character in either, with the exception of Christie and her jock boyfriend turned sad sack husband, is mean spirited. Not even Mooney, who is all bristle on the outside but just wants so badly to be loved. Hannah Schuerman embodies this good nature as yearbook editor and reunion organizer Toby Walters—sort of the chorus of the play and maybe even its closet MVP—whose overflow of enthusiasm and stalwart belief that people are worth it feels so good in 2017. Of course I'll sign your yearbook, Toby. And count me in for the 20-year reunion.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
June 8–July 2, 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$71

Filed under
Theater Review
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM $29-$71 5th Avenue Theatre

Feeling like you can never escape your teenage loserdom can lead to some rash decisions. In the musical adaptation of the 1997 movie Romy and Michele’s High ...

Related Content

Theater Review

'Here Lies Love' Turns Romance and Politics into a Disco Dance Party

04/27/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

Women Literally Rule in Seattle Shakespeare's 'Bring Down the House'

02/22/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

The Extremely Weird Feminism of 'Cherdonna's Doll's House'

05/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Social Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Takes Its 'Shot'

01/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

2:19pm By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers, Beers, and Barbecue

11:03am By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Jason Wilson's Two Eastside Spots Are Officially Open

10:49am By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

06/15/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sustenance

Here Are 4 New Destinations for Dinner

06/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

06/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Business Woman Special

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Should Have Been a Musical All Along

12:20pm By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

06/15/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Arts 2017

Seattle's Must-See, Must-Do Events This Summer

06/14/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Week in Review: Income Tax Proposal, State Budget, and Climate Change Resolution

4:22pm By Liz Weber

City Hall

8 Questions Answered About Seattle's Proposed Income Tax

8:26am Photography by Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser Withdraws Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Approves Using $2.3 Million for New School Bus System

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

2:19pm By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

12:00pm By Nicole Erickson

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

06/15/2017 By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe