Council Could Use SDOT Funds for New School Bus System

The $2.3 million would go to switching public schools to a two-tier bus system.

By Hayat Norimine 6/14/2017 at 9:16am

A school bus passing the Seattle Aquarium in October 2006.

Image: Courtesy of David Davies

After council members Bruce Harrell and Tim Burgess opposed using the Families and Education Levy to fund a new school bus system, council members went back to the drawing board—and came up with using Seattle Department of Transportation funds instead.  

Council members on Monday held the legislation that was up for a vote and would have provided $2.3 million for schools to simplify the bus system to two tiers (8am and 9am) instead of three (7:55, 8:45, 9:35am). Instead they'll hold a special meeting at 4pm Wednesday after the bill was adjusted to instead use transportation money, to address criticism that the levy wouldn't be used to close the opportunity gap for children in poverty and people of color—its intended purpose. A vote today would still give Seattle Public Schools enough time to switch to the two-tier system for the 2017-2018 academic year. (District officials said they have a deadline of June 15.)

Bruce Harrell and Tim Burgess, who proposed the alternative funding, said using the levy money would've violated the intent of the voters and diverts resources from the schools' most academically at-risk children. Council member Rob Johnson, who introduced the bill last week, also removed the addition of funding crossing guards. 

At the public hearing on Monday, members of the Levy Oversight Committee spoke against using the Families and Education Levy, which was originally proposed by mayor Ed Murray. Lucy Gaskill-Gaddis, who's been on the committee since 2009, said they've "never had a request like this, which asked for the use of the money that's outside the scope of the levy." Other parents came to speak in support of switching to the two-tier bus system—wherever the money comes from—and asked the city to help when the state isn't providing the funds schools need right now.

Last year the school district switched its start times to what officials said is a schedule that would better align with students' sleeping patterns, leading to more engagement at school. Officials and parents said switching the schedules, again, to a two-tier system would better accommodate working families, especially those with kids in multiple grades.

Seattle City Council, Bus Funding, Seattle Public Schools
