  1. Features
  2. A Stargazer's Guide to the Pacific Northwest

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

Hello, heavens.

By Allison Williams 6/12/2017 at 8:00am Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Beresnev shutterstock 245056006 observatory slqczq

Seattle Astronomical Society

The hometown crew holds three public star parties every month, including in Greenlake and Shoreline as well as viewing nights for members. Experts lead workshops on astrophotography, or the art of snapping pics of stuff 10,000 light-years away that has never heard of Instagram. seattleastro.org

Theodor Jacobsen Observatory 

University of Washington undergraduates lead lectures at regular open nights at the school’s stone observatory, after which attendees can visit the dome and 1892 refracting telescope, a shiny antique that works with old-fashioned weights and dials. The relic isn’t as powerful as the modern home telescopes set up on the lawn, but it has old-school novelty. depts.washington.edu/astron/outreach/jacobsen-observatory

Cloud Break Optics 

A telescope shop in a rainy city? Sure, says co-owner Stephanie Anderson, also the president of the Seattle Astronomical Society (see above). The Ballard store sells scopes for viewing the sun, stars, or your neighbors—including one giant instrument Anderson describes as “looking like the thing you shoot clowns out of.” cloudbreakoptics.com

Battle Point Astronomical Association 

The Bainbridge Island group holds monthly open events at a park that had a former life as a naval station. The Ritchie Observatory holds a planetarium and a 27.5-inch reflector telescope, whose mirror took a year to grind and polish. bpastro.org

Goldendale Observatory State Park 

The region’s only publicly accessible telescope sits in a pocket-size state park southeast of Yakima, soon to undergo a $1.5 million upgrade. It lost its Dark Sky status in April, meaning it’s no longer quite dim enough to be one of the very best places for star searching. But there’s still a lot visible through the 24.5-inch reflector telescope, scheduled to remain open during the remodel. The rollicking evening lecture from the observatory director combines lots of Star Wars references with more facts and -mythology than a freshman course. goldendaleobservatory.com

Filed under
Northwest Travel, Eclipse 2017
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. A Stargazer's Guide to the Pacific Northwest

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

This one goes all night long. (How could it not?)

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

Be ready: It's the first in the continental U.S. since 1979, and won't occur again until 2024.

Eat & Drink

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—With Double the Restaurants

12:30pm By Amber Wright

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers in the Central District and Satay in Phinney Ridge

06/09/2017 By Amber Wright

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

06/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

#ComeyDay

Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

06/08/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

8:00am By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

06/09/2017 By Liz Weber

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

06/07/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

12:03pm By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

8:00am By Liz Weber

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

8:00am By Darren Davis

A Waiting Game

Meet the Immigrant Choosing Prison Over Deportation

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Demise of the Seattle Traffic Jam?

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Meet the Neighbors

Amazon Invites a Homeless Shelter Inside Its South Lake Union Campus

8:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

2:15pm By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

10:00am By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

8:00am By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

8:00am By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

8:00am By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

8:00am By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

8:00am By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

8:00am By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe