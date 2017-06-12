A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

There’s nothing more natural than eclipses, which were reported in ancient history and cited in the Bible (check Amos 8:9). One occurs every 18 months, somewhere on the planet. But they only happen in the same specific spot every four centuries or so, and for a long time they were…confusing.

Some North American indigenous groups made noise to scare the sudden darkness away, while in Togo it was traditionally a time to resolve feuds, in hopes that the sun and the moon would make up. Public observatories have reported that in advance of eclipse events, they hear questions about whether the eclipse will hurt pregnant women or unborn children.

“You will understand why people sacrificed animals and people. It’s amazing to see a black hole in the sky,” says Tom Masterson at the Table Mountain Star Party. There’s scant evidence that the ancients of any continent went into a murderous frenzy during eclipses. Then again, this will be the first solar eclipse in the twenty-first century to take place along the I-5 corridor, which is already apocalyptic on a good day.

Eclipse Dos and Don'ts