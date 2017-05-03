The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

There's plenty of star power—including Manifesto's Cate Blanchett—spread across SIFF's 2017 schedule. Image: Courtesy SIFF

The lineup for the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival (May 18–June 11) is finally here. Prepare for the spike in popcorn intake accordingly.

In addition to the previously announced Opening Night Gala film The Big Sick (which is excellent, by the way), the Centerpiece Gala features director Gillian Robespierre and actress Jenny Slate of the tremendous 2014 indie comedy Obvious Child reuniting for the '90s sisters-exposing-their-dad's-infidelity romp Landline. Things conclude on June 11 with the North American premiere of the communist historical drama The Young Karl Marx (which, honestly, looks about as fun as a 12-hour history class).

The star-focused tributes bring Anglica Huston and Sam Elliot to town. SIFF screens Huston's Oscar-nominated The Grifters, the family fun of The Witches, and her new dramady where she and Bill Pullman play feuding siblings, Trouble. Elliott will be on hand for a screening of The Hero, which centers on an aging Western star trying to sort out his complicated legacy and personal issues while facing cancer.

With 400 films in this year's fest, there are far too many to list off. That said, a few feature highlight include a star-packed raunchy nun comedy (The Little Hours), the latest edition of Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon's uproarious travelog (The Trip to Spain), a Chinese Toy Story-esque animated film about that culture's traditional clay figures (Tea Pets), Demetri Martin's directorial debut (Dean), Sundance winners (The Nile Hilton Incident, Dina), experimental filmmaking where Cate Blanchett plays 13 characters (Manifesto), and (of course) loads of international fare.

The documentary slate includes films about the Furguson in the aftermath of the Michael Brown police shooting (Whose Streets?), how an arts institution functions (The Paris Opera), the destruction of marine life (Chasing Coral), the real life drama of a Syrian refugee family (8 Boarders, 8 Days), and Native Americans' impact on modern American music (Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World).

For a full list of films and a 2017 schedule, head to SIFF.net/festival. General tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4, and gala event tickets are already available for purchase. Seats run $11–$275. Festival passes can also be purchased now and cost $1,000–$2,600.

