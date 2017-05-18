  1. News & City Life

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

The projects will raise an estimated $25 million for affordable housing.

By Hayat Norimine 5/18/2017 at 7:02pm

Rob johnson cpe635

Council member Rob Johnson at City Hall in April 2017. 

Image: Seattle City Council

In the past month—since Seattle council members passed mandatory affordable housing legislation downtown and in South Lake Union—developers from seven already-permitted projects have opted into the program. It's expected to raise $25 million toward affordable housing and create 320 new low-income units. The units will likely take a couple years to complete. 

Ten other projects—which would raise another $20 million—have been identified as good candidates to opt into the program, council member Rob Johnson said. He announced the development at a former Chevron gas station on Brooklyn and 47th avenues in the University District, an example "of an unsustainable, car-dependent past," Johnson said. (Because of the new zoning regulations for the U-District passed in February, Johnson said, it allowed the plan for a mid-rise building at the site to expand from 74 units to 142 units.)

The legislation last month for the MHA program downtown and in South Lake Union required new developers to either dedicate a certain percentage (ranging between 2-5 percent, depending on the location) of their square footage to affordable housing or impose fines if developers don't meet that amount. An amendment by Johnson also allowed developers who have already been permitted to opt into the program voluntarily. 

The housing should be affordable for 60 percent of the area’s median income or less. (That’s at $1,219 a month for a two-bedroom including utilities, according to the city.) The city will use the housing levy to fund about a third of the cost to build affordable housing, then leverage the rest from county, state, and federal sources, said Paul Lambrose, executive director of the Plymouth Housing Group. 

All of those opting in are commercial buildings, and very few commercial developments are going to choose to build rather than get fined for affordable housing, Johnson said, since it'd be difficult to put residents in an otherwise commercial building.

The announcement comes in the middle of an election season that's made affordable housing the center of some candidates' platforms. Council member Kshama Sawant and Socialist Alternative on Wednesday endorsed Nikkita Oliver for mayor and Jon Grant for city council position eight, and announced the group's affordable housing plan. It involved tens of thousands of public housing units "paid for by taxing big business," 25 percent of new housing to be dedicated to affordable units, and rent control as an emergency measure. 

An advantage to the MHA program is the market rate housing and the revenue it creates by incentivizing developers, allowing the city to meet demand for all income brackets. It's unclear what kind of taxes from big businesses they would propose, but the city's already working on a city income tax proposal that would likely take a couple years to implement (and that's only if the legislation wins in its inevitable legal battle); the city's already increased the business-and-occupation tax, and a capital gains tax would also have its challenges.

Rent control is illegal by state law implemented in 1981. And despite Sawant's pressing since her election promise in 2015, that's not going to change anytime soon with a Republican majority in the senate. There's also a question of whether rent control accomplishes its objective at all.

In a 2009 study (provided by Kevin Schofield of SCC Insight), economist Blair Jenkins wrote that "the preponderance of the literature points toward the conclusion that rent control introduces inefficiencies in housing markets." The study said economists generally agree that when there's a ceiling in rent prices, it actually causes a housing shortage—both in quantity and quality—because supply can't meet demand. Jon Scholes, president of the Downtown Seattle Association, said he thought the city struck "the right balance."

Johnson said in other cities that accomplished the 25 percent number have also seen "very few" units, both affordable housing and market rate housing, being built. Units that were being built were also at a very different scale than the current zoning, like a five-story to a 20-story building in New York.

"We've got a solution here that's identified that will result in real funding for affordable housing without depressing the production of market rate housing," Johnson said.

Filed under
University District, South Lake Union, mandatory housing affordability, HALA, Affordable Housing
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Proposals to Increase Affordable Housing Requirement in SLU Move Forward

03/19/2013 By Erica C. Barnett

Vulcan

Slide Show: South Lake Union Block Party

08/08/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Stack House Apartments Beer and Brat Party

08/16/2013

City Hall

One Question for Mike O'Brien

03/04/2013 By Erica C. Barnett

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Nation

Capitol Coffee Works Opens on Memorial Day

9:15am By Darren Davis

Review

The Paradoxical Pleasures of White Swan Public House

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Patios!

More Great Alfresco Dining Destinations

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Hopped Up

So-Called Hazy IPAs Are Making Their Way to the Northwest

05/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 17–23

05/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

12:20pm Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

7:02pm By Hayat Norimine

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

8:00am By Rosin Saez

City Hall

As Police Reform Bill Moves Toward Council Vote, Community Police Commission Wants More

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Hot Take

Which Seattle Billionaire Would Make the Best President?

05/17/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

That Washington

Bill Introduced by Senator Murray Would Explicitly Ban Credit Discrimination Against LGBTQ

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Secret Life of Urban Crows

05/17/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe