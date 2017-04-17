  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

How Far Does the City's $1 Million Legal Defense Fund Go?

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project director estimates a cost of $5,000 to $10,000 per case.

By Hayat Norimine 4/17/2017 at 7:14pm

32899085554 3a1e67ab46 k yvhyap

Council member Lorena Gonzalez stands with Tim Burgess as she announces the city's plans for a $1 million legal defense fund for immigrants in March 2017. 

Image: Courtesy of Seattle City Council

The Seattle City Council on Monday afternoon unanimously approved a $1 million legal defense fund for immigrants facing deportation who can't afford legal counsel.

Detained undocumented immigrants are 10.5 times more likely to be able to stay in the country when they have a lawyer, according to a study by the American Immigration Council. Published in September 2016, the study also found that only 8 percent of those detained in Tacoma's immigration court between 2005 and 2012 had legal representation. In downtown Seattle's immigration court, the number was much higher among non-detained immigrants at 65 percent.

Council member Lorena Gonzalez, who sponsored the legislation with Tim Burgess, said Seattle has been no exception when it comes to the fear immigrants have experienced since U.S. president Donald Trump signed executive orders cracking down on immigration. Gonzalez said the fund would give immigrants "their only fighting chance" against deportation. 

So how many undocumented immigrants can the city's $1 million legal defense fund actually benefit? 

Jorge Baron, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said one deportation case typically costs $5,000-$10,000 for his organization to defend—by that measure the nonprofit can defend 100 to 200 people with the city's fund. Private attorneys can charge three to four times as much as nonprofit attorneys, Baron said, though the legislation requires that city conduct a competitive bid process and contract with nonprofits. The Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs will provide an initial report next year and a final report in 2019 on how the money was used.

It's tough to say exactly how many undocumented immigrants are in the area and could face deportation. But last year alone, the Seattle Immigration Court completed 2,979 cases and the Tacoma Immigration Court completed 1,883 cases, according to the city. During the 2016 fiscal year, Seattle's immigration court had 7,229 pending cases and Tacoma's had 1,208 pending cases. The Pew Research Center estimated about 250,000 undocumented immigrants live in the state as of 2014. 

The money will come from the city's general subfund and be distributed to the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to communities that developed relationships with undocumented immigrants. (The fund can also be used for immigrants who can't afford to defend themselves in other civil lawsuits, like domestic violence.)

The legal defense fund excludes the $250,000 mayor Ed Murray announced in November to help Seattle Public Schools students and their families with immigration and King County's $750,000 fund for immigrant and refugee programs that was also approved by the county council on Monday. 

Filed under
Immigrants, Sanctuary City
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Seattle to Set Aside $1 Million of Legal Aid for Immigrants

03/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Slideshow

First Look: Big Chickie Opens in Hillman City

09/08/2014

PAWS

Slide Show: PAWS Wild Night

04/10/2016

Hope and Resistance

Our Sanctuary City Status Is More Than Just Talk

01/19/2017 By Madeline Ostrander

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

10 Tremendous Seattle Pretzels

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Why Is It So Hard to Open a Cat Cafe?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hit List

The Seattle Met Breakfast Taco List

04/16/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Oeno Files

Winemaker Charles Smith Launches an Annual Rosé Festival

04/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bang for your buck

Cheap Week: April 17–24

1:08pm By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Lawn Bowlers Aren’t Going Down without a Fight

8:00am By Sydney Parker

Pink Riots

Seattle's Cherry Blossoms Were Late to the Party This Year

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 13–16

04/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Points of Reference

How the New Pornographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

How Far Does the City's $1 Million Legal Defense Fund Go?

7:14pm By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

McGinn Wants Another Shot at Mayor

11:30am By Hayat Norimine

Banned in the USA

We The People: Meet Six Immigrants from the Six Countries on Trump's Travel Ban List

9:31am By James Ross Gardner, Rianna Hidalgo, Hayat Norimine, and Allison Williams Photography by Brandon Hill

Olympia Dispatch

House Bill Aims to Fix Sound Transit's Inflated Car Values

8:11am By Hayat Norimine

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

8:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Most Famous Animals

8:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Wedding Dispatch

Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

12:00pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 17–23

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

8:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

8:00am By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe