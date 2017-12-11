  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

For environmentalists, the settlement signals a turning point for Washington’s dependence on coal.

By Manola Secaira 12/11/2017 at 7:25pm

6384424337 5133d7903a b qv41iv

Colstrip's coal-fired units have been the source of environmental concern for years. 

Image: Rachel Cernansky

About a 950-mile drive southeast from Seattle is the town of Colstrip, Montana, a place that subsists off a 2,300 population and pumps out coal-based energy for Puget Sound Energy, the Bellevue-based utility powering homes in King County for decades.

Colstrip's identity has revolved around coal since its inception in 1924, when the town was created to provide fossil fuel for steam locomotives. On the city’s website, you can find Colstrip's slogan in the header: “The Town That Coal Built—Tomorrow’s Town Today.”

"As a community, we’re pretty much totally dependent on coal mining and power generation," Colstrip’s Mayor John Williams says. "That's the reason Colstrip is here."

But that long history of coal is also riddled with controversy. Despite promises from President Donald Trump to save coal jobs, "tomorrow's town" is looking more obsolete, entangled in a declining industry that faces growing concern over fossil fuels and an international push for climate action.

Seattle activists and environmental groups have been pushing for Puget Sound Energy to end the usage of its coal power plant for years, pointing to evidence it's one of the region’s largest sources of carbon emissions. The plant already has one foot out the door; two of the plant's units are scheduled to shut down by 2022 after allegations from environmental organizations that the plant violated the federal Clean Air Act.

Environmental groups got another big win last week. State regulators approved a Puget Sound Energy settlement that sets 2027 as the end date for the utility to finish paying off the plant's debts. And that settlement marks an end to the plant's financial obligations, leaving environmentalists optimistic that the plant's shutdown will also follow.

So is the Northwest is closer than ever to a future that’s coal-free? 

Puget Sound Energy's settlement comes at a time when national demand for coal is dying. Northwest coal plants, like Idaho's North Valmy plant and Washington's Centralia plant, are scheduled to shut down within the next few years. Utilities like PSE are facing more pressure to substitute fossil fuels with clean energy. 

Doug Howell, a senior campaign representative at the Sierra Club, is optimistic about the plant’s closure by as early as 2025. He says utilities often consider the end of debt payments as the end of useful life of an asset. The Colstrip coal plant emits 15 to 17 millions tons of of Washington's yearly 100 million tons of carbon emissions, Howell says, and its end would be for the best.

"When the whole thing retires, that will be the single largest greenhouse gas reduction ever achieved in the Northwest,” Howell said.  

But shutting down the coal plant's remaining two units would need an agreement by the plant's six owners—they haven't agreed to that shutdown, as pro-coal advocacy groups like the town’s grassroots Colstrip United have been quick to point out. And a PSE official said the utility hasn't made plans to replace Colstrip plant's units with another kind of energy. 

What happens to the city of Colstrip itself? The settlement—which involves PSE, environmental groups, the state of Montana, and other parties—also allocates $10 million to the "transition" of Colstrip’s community. That could include economic development and job training, though the details haven't yet been determined, according to PSE. 

Mayor Williams says that while $10 million is hardly equal to what the town has economically reaped for PSE over the years—and he doesn't know where it will actually go—he hopes the funds will help maintain the city's infrastructure in the absence of coal. He's been prepared for its potential shutdown since last year's announcement that two of the plant's units will be gone.

The issue has already been on his mind since last year’s announcement of a shutdown date for the first half of the plant. The loss of those two units alone will be a huge economic for the small town, hundreds of whom are employed through coal, Williams says. 

Part of the frustration for Williams is the disconnect between Bellevue-based PSE and Colstrip. PSE has never met with the Colstrip community or asked them about their needs, he says.

Colstrip won’t be the first town learning to navigate a life after coal if its plant ends up shutting down. Other once coal-dependent towns have been forced to forge new futures for themselves, and Howell says he’d like to see the $10 million put toward a cleaner future for the Montana community.

Moving forward, Sierra Club spokesperson Caleb Heeringa says the group seeks “a more firm commitment from PSE that they won’t be spending any more money" on the power plant's remaining two units. If the Colstrip coal plant shuts down, Heeringa and Howell say it could lead to the end of coal usage in the Pacific Northwest, continuing its slow process of being phased out as an energy source.

"[Coal]'s just way too expensive to run compared to what the alternatives are," he said. "It's going to have a ripple effect."

Filed under
Sierra Club, puget sound energy, clean energy, Coal
Show Comments

Related Content

Retail Wire

2 Shops Are Expanding in Seattle

03/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Environment

The Northwest Is Now "The Thin Green Line" of Blocking Coal Exports

01/19/2017 By Allison Williams

Morning Fizz

Moving In and Moving Out at City Hall

11/23/2016 By Josh Feit

Getty Images

Slide Show: Getty Images Charity Golf Tournament 2016

07/23/2016

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

12/08/2017 By Diane Stephani

Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 6–12

12/06/2017 By Jaime Archer

Popup Dispatch

Revel Will Pop Up for a Year in Former Vestal Space

12/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

12/11/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

Seattle's Response to Jeff Sessions's Letter on Its Sanctuary City Policy

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Seattle City Light CEO's Resignation, KeyArena Renovations, and Al Franken

12/08/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Durkan Signs KeyArena Renovation Plan

12/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington's Senators Call on Franken to Resign

12/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe