  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda Will Be Seattle's Next City Council Member

Mosqueda promised to be "somebody who’s very thoughtful about policy details and will be there after the ink is dry."

By Manola Secaira, Jaime Archer, and Hayat Norimine 11/7/2017 at 10:50pm

Lorena gonzalez teresa mosqueda city council zk7noc

Image: Manola Secaira

With 61.5 percent of voter support in the first round of ballot counts, labor leader Teresa Mosqueda became Seattle's newest city council member. 

Mosqueda celebrated alongside city council member Lorena Gonzalez, who won re-election with an overwhelming 67.7 percent of votes Tuesday night. At Optimism Brewery, the campaigns served tamales and a mariachi band played as the results came out. 

Together, Mosqueda and Gonzalez said planned to push through progressive legislation together. Gonzalez to supporters said she spent the last year "making sure that the person in this seat was no one other than Teresa Mosqueda."

"And let me tell you a little bit about why—because she gets shit done," Gonzalez said. As results came out, the two Mexican American candidates Tuesday night embraced newly elected Seattle School Board member Zachary DeWolf, who teared up as he delivered his speech after also winning 61.2 percent of the votes. 

Mosqueda will take over the at-large city council position 8 seat, left open by Tim Burgess—who chose not to run for reelection and became mayor when Ed Murray resigned. Her addition makes six out of nine Seattle City Council seats filled by women, four of them women of color. And she said she'd prioritize two campaign promises—to close the gender pay gap and provide affordable child care for every family. 

"It’s incredibly important that we craft progressive policies together led through the community lens, and that they can expect from me someone who wants that type of collaboration, somebody who’s very thoughtful about policy details and will be there after the ink is dry," Mosqueda said. "They know that I will be progressive and I will be there to make sure we keep our promises.”

Jon Grant conceded Tuesday night as results came in and in Hillman City was surrounded by young supporters, many of them wearing red and black plaid shirts to show their affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America. This is the second time Grant has run a failed campaign for the at-large city council position 8 race, the first time against Burgess in 2015. And he said he was unsure as to whether he would run again.

Grant centered his campaign around affordable housing, declaring homelessness as “our generation’s challenge” and expressing pride that “this was the campaign that drove the agenda on housing justice in this city.” He promised to continue to push city hall to address Seattle on those policies. And he told PubliCola he wouldn't have done anything different in his campaign.

“This is a powerful movement," he said to his supporters. "We may not get into city hall today, but our movement will be there on the outside to continue to push city hall so that we can get the things that our community needs to thrive and survive, because that’s what needs to happen.”

Filed under
Teresa Mosqueda, Lorena González, Seattle City Council Position 8, Seattle City Council
