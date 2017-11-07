  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Election 2017

Last Day to Vote in a Historic Election

All the reasons procrastinators should remember to vote—get your ballots in by 8pm today.

By Hayat Norimine 11/7/2017 at 8:57am

767x598 ballot returns txslpl

If you didn't think local elections were important, nothing disproves that more than elections in King County this year. Two incumbents have faced allegations of sexual assault; Seattle had three mayors in one week, and an open at-large city council seat; and one race could determine party control in the state Legislature.

Here's a recap of the most contentious races this year and why you should remember to vote.

The Mayor's Race

While this year's mayoral race may have started out with pundits thinking it would be straightforward—incumbent Ed Murray was regarded as a shoo-in, with the first high-profile candidate, Nikkita Oliver, entering the race in February—Murray dropped his bid for reelection and eventual resignation after five accusers came forward with sexual assault allegations.

With Murray out of the picture, 21 candidates chose to run for mayor, four of the six most high-profile candidates women—two of those women, Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon, made it through the August primary. (The other two finished in third and fourth place.) Why is that important? Seattle hasn't elected a female mayor since 1926. 

Since the primary, Durkan has raised a record-breaking amount of money (nearing $1 million), excluding independent expenditures from business and labor, while Moon has poured her own money into her campaign. With a few exceptions (city council member Mike O'Brien and a few unions endorsed Moon) and most urbanist or transit groups, Durkan won the major endorsements from city, state, and federal officials (big labor groups SEIU 775 and Martin Luther King County Labor Council, three city council members and the mayor, Governor Jay Inslee and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Senator Patty Murray).

Both are progressive candidates—Durkan, a former Obama-appointed U.S. attorney who was a key player in the city's police reform efforts, and Moon, a civic activist and urban planner whose platform focused on affordable housing. But they differ on major issues like:

-taxes (Durkan says she doesn't want new ones),

-homeless encampment sweeps (Moon says she wants to stop them),

-a municipal bank or municipal internet (Moon wants both),

-and education. Durkan has a plan for free college tuition for all Seattle public school graduates, while Moon says she wants funds to focus on K-12 education.

City Council Position 8

Labor leader Teresa Mosqueda has cleaned up on the endorsements—Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, labor groups, four current Seattle city council members and Mayor Tim Burgess, and dozens of city and state elected officials. Ex-Tenants Union director and democratic socialist Jon Grant was also endorsed by two city council members and all of Seattle major papers' editorial boards—The Stranger, The Seattle Times, and Seattle Weekly

They fundamentally differ on how to approach Seattle's affordable housing shortage, as well as opening up collective bargaining agreements between the city and police unions to the public. Mosqueda received 31.6 percent of the votes in the August primary, while Grant came in second with 26.9 percent. 

The Sheriff's Race

Less than a week before the general election, The Seattle Times reported that King County Sheriff John Urquhart faced a sexual assault allegation that led to an unusual settlement paid by the county. His campaign also offered to disclose an accuser's medical records in an attempt to discredit her.

Urquhart lost the endorsement of several officials and groups, including Seattle city council member Lorena Gonzalez, and a few days ago took down all his endorsements on his webpage. 

45th Legislative District 

The race between Democrat Manka Dhingra and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund for the open state senate seat has also been record-breaking in the millions of dollars put into both their campaigns. 

Voters living in the 45th Legislative District will determine whether the state will have a Democratic trifecta—Democratic control in the House, Senate, and executive branch—or whether the state Senate will hold a narrow GOP majority. Two of the biggest groups invested in Dhingra's campaign? Planned Parenthood and the Washington Conservation Voters. 

Filed under
Jinyoung Lee Englund, Manka Dhingra, Election 2017, Mayor's Race 2017, Seattle City Council Position 8, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

Election 2017

Still Having Trouble Deciding on Votes? Find All Candidate Profiles Here

07/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

10/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

45th District Independent Is Voting for Dhingra

08/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Tenant Advocates on Why They Support Grant

11/01/2017 With Cha'ron Stewart-Silvano, ChrisTiana ObeySumner, Evan Sugden, and Yusuf Cabdi

Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Less Wasted

Can a Cocktail Be Sustainable?

12:59pm By Stefan Milne

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Plant-Based Burgers

Vegetarian Burgers Have Arrived in the Denny Regrade—'Table Opens Today

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bourbon and Korean Barbecue

11/03/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: November 6–10

11:31am By Isabel Boutiette

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Theater Review

'Her Story' Is Unlike Anything I've Seen on Stage

11/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 2–5

11/02/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda Will Be Seattle's Next City Council Member

10:50pm By Manola Secaira, Jaime Archer, and Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan Is Seattle's New Mayor

9:49pm By Hayat Norimine and Araz Hachadourian

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Guest Opinion

What to Expect in a Mayoral Transition

9:29am With Marco Lowe

Election 2017

Last Day to Vote in a Historic Election

8:57am By Hayat Norimine

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Style & Shopping

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe