  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan Is Seattle's New Mayor

Durkan to supporters Tuesday night said running for election "is not for the meek" and promised to be "fierce" against President Donald Trump.

By Hayat Norimine and Araz Hachadourian 11/7/2017 at 9:49pm

Jenny durkan general election night 110717 je1qkv

Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney and the next mayor of Seattle, addresses her supporters at the Westin Seattle hotel on November 7, 2017. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

At the Westin hotel downtown, former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan's message was clear—Seattle would continue to be the pinnacle of the resistance against President Donald Trump with her as the city's new mayor.

Durkan's supporters Tuesday night embraced and cheered on the second floor of the Westin as Tuesday night's count showed Durkan as the clear winner. Durkan is leading over Cary Moon by more than 21 percentage points, a landslide vote with 22,491-vote margin. And in her speech to supporters, she thanked her volunteers and promised to be both a "fierce and gentle" leader for the city. 

"That’s the kind of future we will build for Seattle, fierce and gentle," Durkan said. In this time of Trump, are we going to be fierce? And for our neighbors in need, are we going to be gentle?"

Durkan received 60.6 percent of the votes, while urban planner Cary Moon had just 39.4 percent. That's well under the 45 percent Moon's campaign was hoping for, with an estimated half of the votes in King County counted. 

Durkan's election night party hosted a slew of high-profile city and state-elected officials, including Mayor Tim Burgess, state senator Reuven Carlyle, and former governor Christine Gregoire. 

"The most qualified capable thoughtful, gracious, progressive, insightful," listed state senator Reuven Carlyle, as he riled up the crowd, "entrepreneurial, dignified, generous, unbelievably qualified woman, Jenny Durkan, 60 percent!" 

But despite the huge gap, Moon didn't concede Tuesday night; she's still holding out hope that late, historically more left-leaning votes turn out in her favor. The Moon campaign said they expect there to be at least 100,000 ballots entered yesterday and today that will not be counted until 9am Wednesday to close the gap. About 100 of her supporters filled Old Stove Brewing, where Moon acknowledged her campaign is up against tough odds. More than 23 percent of votes have been counted, about half of what King County Elections is expecting for the general election. 

"Ballot counts may swing in our direction—will swing in our direction over the next few days, and we are not out of this yet," Moon said. "Seattle voters won’t let the future of our city be sunk by status quo thinking and politics as usual."

Durkan easily made it through the August primary with 27.9 percent of the votes. Moon narrowly made it in second place with 17.6 percent, securing her seat in the general election from attorney, activist and educator Nikkita Oliver, who received 17 percent. When asked whether she regretted spending her own money on the campaign, Moon told PubliCola she welcomes a good working relationship with Oliver but doesn't regret the spending that got her through the primary.

"I feel a tremendous responsibility to use every single resource I have, power, energy, money for good because there's so much at stake," Moon said. "It has been worth it to me to invest resources in the future of our city."

It's been a historic election for more reasons than one. It's the first time since 1926 that Seattle will elect a female mayor; Bertha Knight Landes was not only the only woman to be in Seattle's executive office, but also the only woman who made it through the primary until Durkan and Moon.

Durkan also raised a historic amount for a Seattle mayoral race: around $1 million ($970,300, according to the Public Disclosure Commission) and $830,400 in independent expenditures from business and hospitality political arms. Her average contribution of 4235 from more than 4,100 donors. Moon raised $358,300, according to the PDC, about half of which came out of her own pocket. The average contribution for her campaign was $174 from more than 1,000 donors. 

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Less Wasted

Can a Cocktail Be Sustainable?

12:59pm By Stefan Milne

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Plant-Based Burgers

Vegetarian Burgers Have Arrived in the Denny Regrade—'Table Opens Today

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bourbon and Korean Barbecue

11/03/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: November 6–10

11:31am By Isabel Boutiette

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Theater Review

'Her Story' Is Unlike Anything I've Seen on Stage

11/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 2–5

11/02/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda Will Be Seattle's Next City Council Member

10:50pm By Manola Secaira, Jaime Archer, and Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Jenny Durkan Is Seattle's New Mayor

9:49pm By Hayat Norimine and Araz Hachadourian

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Guest Opinion

What to Expect in a Mayoral Transition

9:29am With Marco Lowe

Election 2017

Last Day to Vote in a Historic Election

8:57am By Hayat Norimine

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Style & Shopping

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

1:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe