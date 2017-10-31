  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Guest Opinion

Housing Advocates Make the Case for Mosqueda

"Mosqueda is the affordable housing candidate in this race."

With Nicole Macri, Doris Koo, Michael Maddux, and Erin House 10/31/2017 at 8:30am

Teresa mosqueda city council position 8 jl9akj

Image: Courtesy of Teresa Mosqueda

We don’t have to tell you that Seattle is in the midst of an affordability crisis. For years, different groups have tried to come up with actionable solutions, but found themselves trapped in protracted disagreements about what we need and how to move forward. The thing everyone agrees on: We need to do something

Over the last several years, Seattle has taken some significant and important steps, but we still have a long way to go.

One thousand new residents arrive in the Seattle area every week. Housing costs are skyrocketing for both renters and homeowners, and Seattle is facing a serious shortage of affordable-income-restricted homes. Families, workers, and seniors across Seattle are struggling each month to make ends meet, being forced to leave our city, or becoming homeless in growing numbers. Low-income communities and communities of color are being displaced from the city at a rapid rate.

Creating affordable housing requires intricate and involved solutions. We don’t need more delay, unnecessary litigation, or going back to the drawing board at the eleventh hour. Instead, we need mindful, cooperative action informed by experience. We need leaders who know how to build broad and diverse coalitions and implement policy that creates solutions for people across Seattle struggling to maintain affordable and stable housing, and for those who have become homeless. We don’t need slogans, we need action.

Seattle City Council candidate Teresa Mosqueda is that leader. She understands the urgency and complexity of this issue, and she has experience bringing disparate interests together to pass progressive policies that stand the test of time. 

During this election cycle, we’ve heard Mosqueda's opponent use slogans and spin that vary depending on the audience, and call for unrealistic Mandatory Housing Affordability proposals—only to admit that they aren’t feasible. While these slogans fit nicely on a bumper sticker—and may be easier to digest than a complex and thoughtful housing platform—they aren’t real solutions. Frankly it is irresponsible and dangerous to call for policies that are proven to fail.

Mosqueda has a track record of working to empower low-income families, workers, and communities of color to share their voice to make sustainable and effective change. This has included leading on expanding health care access to all kids in Washington, regardless of immigration status, raising the minimum wage and providing all workers safe and sick leave, funding paid family leave, and even now working to bring affordable homes to North Beacon Hill as part of the Pacific Medical PDA. She understands we must prioritize and work with those who are most at risk of displacement to create housing and development reflective of community while we accommodate growth. 

Mosqueda has extensive, realistic, and creative policy proposals, backed up by research, community engagement, and an understanding of what effective policy requires. To put it simply, Mosqueda is the affordable housing candidate in this race.

As a Seattle council member, Mosqueda will immediately begin work to develop city-owned land parcels into affordable homes for those who need them. She'll prioritize affordable housing development on transit-oriented sites, such as Northgate, Roosevelt, and places near light rail, so that people of all income levels are able to access the jobs, educational opportunities, amenities, and prosperity Seattle has to offer. She’ll expand Housing First solutions that we know end homelessness for people with the greatest needs.

Mosqueda will ensure that public investments in affordable homes foster community—through affordable spaces for artists, small businesses, early learning centers, and public spaces—and reflect the vision and cultures of our diverse communities. We are particularly encouraged by her commitment—in her platform and on the trail—to working with elders to ensure longtime residents are able to stay and thrive in their neighborhoods. She will increase assistance for low-income homeowners and seniors so everyone can stay in their homes, and will work with the community to create senior housing that meets the needs of our LGTBQ community, of immigrants and refugees, and that complements our historically black neighborhoods. 

As a woman of color and the only renter on the ballot this November, Mosqueda brings a lived experience that is missing at city hall. She’ll work to expand tenant protections, and she’ll bring tenants together to pass a Tenant Bill of Rights. She’ll put forward legislation giving first right of refusal to purchase multifamily buildings to tenants, creating more accessible homeownership opportunities in Seattle.

She'll hold large developers accountable to communities, ensuring they deliver on affordable housing investments, bring communities and neighborhoods of all backgrounds to the table to prevent displacement, and navigate the City's code, working alongside the mayor and other city council members to enact effective, timely, and legal housing affordability policies. And she’ll be successful because of her ability to collaborate with all of her colleagues and all of our communities.

We know that Mosqueda will successfully lead the charge to implement solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Seattle. She knows how to get things done, and get them done right—in a way that prioritizes those most heavily impacted. Mosqueda knows how to make policy a reality by bringing together diverse interests and voices. This is why housing advocates wholeheartedly support Mosqueda for Position 8 of Seattle City Council.

 

Nicole Macri, State Representative, 43rd Legislative District

Doris Koo, Former President and CEO, Enterprise Community Partners

Michael Maddux, Tenants Rights/Affordable Housing Advocate

Erin House, Housing Advocate

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

The Best Things Since Sliced Bread: A Dozen of Seattle's Superlative Sandwich Shops

12:00pm By Seattle Met Staff

Status Update

So Many New Places Are Opening in the Lincoln Square Expansion

10:18am By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We’re Eating Now: November 2017

10/30/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

10/27/2017 By Diane Stephani

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Going International

Seattle Is Now an Official UNESCO City of Literature

12:51pm By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Scene

All Eyes on Taylar Elizza Beth

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Police Accountability

Mayor Nominates New Police Accountability Director

9:24am By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Housing Advocates Make the Case for Mosqueda

8:30am With Nicole Macri, Doris Koo, Michael Maddux, and Erin House

Election 2017

A Rundown of the Peoples Party Candidate Debate

10/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle

10/30/2017 By James Ross Gardner

News Roundup

Top Stories: A New Murray Lawsuit, Sawant's Defamation Cases, Anti-Immigrant Fliers in Burien

10/27/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

City Attorney's Office

City Will Defend Sawant in Both Defamation Lawsuits

10/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe