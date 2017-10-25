  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

Catch up on last night's mayoral candidate debate.

By Hayat Norimine 10/25/2017 at 9:10am

Screen shot 2017 10 25 at 9.07.30 am wrzzkn

Image: KING 5

With just two weeks left before the general election, mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon sparred again Tuesday night at a debate broadcast live and presented by KING 5, Seattle CityClub, KUOW, and GeekWire. They faced questions on housing and homelessness, the city budget and taxes, and their new administration.

If you're one of the many still teetering between the two candidates, and missed the debate, here were some of their notable answers. (Watch the full debate posted by King 5 here.)

The city budget: The candidates were asked the cost of their proposals. Durkan talked about her $5 million free college tuition plan and criticized Moon for putting out proposals without cost estimates or using tax proposals that would need changes in Olympia. Moon said she would sit down with the budget office to determine what's viable from her ideas. Moon would also cut the budget in the mayor's office, which she says increased 50 percent during Ed Murray's term. 

"I think it's irresponsible to say, 'I want to do x,' and not tell voters how you’re going to pay for it," Durkan said. 

Their new administration: When asked which two previous mayoral candidates they'd consider putting in their cabinet, Moon said Jessyn Farrell and Nikkita Oliver. Durkan said she would consider all of them, including Moon—but Moon wouldn't take the job. 

"I don't think so," Moon said. "There's too much difference in the future city we're aiming for, and how we intend to get there and how we govern, and I don't think I'd be a good fit."

Council members' proposed head tax: Mike O'Brien and Kirsten Harris-Talley proposed an employee hours tax of 4.8 cents per person, per hour (about $100 a year per full-time employee) for businesses making gross revenues above $5 million.

Neither Moon nor Durkan said they support the tax as is—Moon said she wants the tax to truly affect only the top 10 percent of businesses (using gross revenues rather than net profits still leave some businesses on the margins qualifying for the tax). And she didn't support the Rapid Rehousing program, which she said only works for a small population of those experiencing homelessness.

Durkan said she would look at the policy and try to find agreement between the business community and council members. "There’s too many times that we’ve passed these things with unintended consequences," she said. 

Affordable housing: On how the candidates plan to keep the city affordable for struggling middle-class working families, Durkan said it was "the existential threat to Seattle’s soul" and pointed to economic opportunities as an important part of the solution.

Moon quipped, "This is one of the issues where I came with solutions, not a further description of the problem," and said she wanted to stop speculation and build more of the missing middle housing. 

Municipal internet: Moon supports creating a municipal broadband and said Durkan is being backed by Comcast and CenturyLink.

"It's an equity issue," Moon said. "Everybody deserves access to high speed internet as a utility."

Durkan said the city's studied the possibility already, that there's a high cost attached ($500-$700 million) and remains skeptical that it would work. 

"We don't have that money, and if we have it right now, the crisis is housing," Durkan said. 

Amazon's HQ: When asked what advice they would have for cities vying to have Amazon's second headquarters, both talked about the growing pains Seattle has faced. Durkan said the city is rapidly getting new residents and believes companies will continue to want to be here. 

"Be careful what you wish for," Moon said. 

Homelessness: Candidates were asked whether they would continue to allow homeless people to sleep in doorways to buildings. Both said they would support the policy; Durkan said the focus should be getting people into longterm housing, while Moon said she would stop the sweeps and focus on shelters. 

Annexing White Center: Durkan said she supports annexing White Center, while Moon said she would want to sit down with members of the community and "see if it's a good fit." Moon said she had concerns about what it would mean for the area to develop its infrastructure and get the investment it needs. 

Updated 2:26pm on October 25, 2017, to include Moon's statement on cutting the mayor's office budget. 

Filed under
Jenny Durkan, Cary Moon, Mayor's Race 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

7 Highlights from the First Major Mayoral Candidate Debate

09/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Catching Up on Seattle's Mayoral Candidates

09/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Democracy for America Endorses Moon for Mayor

09/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Seattle Will Have Its First Female Mayor Since Bertha Landes

08/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

2:42pm By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

11:09am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

'Ragtime' Feels Like a Gut Punch in 2017

1:03pm By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

10/23/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 19–22

10/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

9:10am By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

100 Best Shops

Meet Aude Tabet, Design Director at Filson

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

12:01pm By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe