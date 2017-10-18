Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

The anticipated Seattle Peoples Party forum is happening.

The party announced Wednesday it will host a debate for two Seattle races—the mayor's race and City Council Position 8—with former mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver moderating just over a week before the November 7 election. Mayoral candidates Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon and city council candidates Jon Grant and Teresa Mosqueda confirmed they're coming, according to the party's press release.

According to the party, it's partnering with other grassroots organizations "with the goal of centering the voices of underrepresented communities in Seattle." Oliver—an attorney, educator, and Black Lives Matter activist—raised the second-most amount of money from donors but came in third in the primary. Moon held a narrow, 1,170-vote lead over Oliver to make it to the general election.

Following certified election results in August, Oliver during a press conference credited the party's movement for bringing social justice issues to the forefront in the race. She said she wanted to keep her supporters engaged in the political process and said the party would hold a mayoral candidate forum.

The debate will be held at Yesler Community Center from 5-7pm on Sunday, October 29. Doors open at 4:30pm.