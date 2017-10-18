  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Environment

Come July 2018, Seattle Says Goodbye to Plastic Straws

This new legislation could cement Seattle's role as a national leader in green policy.

By Hayat Norimine 10/18/2017 at 8:00am Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Fish 3 final ombe88

Seattle eliminated more than 2,000,000 straws during September’s Strawless campaign.

Image: Raya Sader Bujana

Picture a world without plastic straws. Imagine drinking iced lattes and sodas as a little more perilous—and messy. Mop it up and bring those thermoses from home, because Seattle will soon be a city without plastic straws or utensils. 

Back in 2010, Seattle City Council approved a bill to eliminate plastic utensils from restaurants as a way to reduce marine pollution. That legislation goes into effect in July 2018, requiring more than 4,500 food service businesses to provide compostable or recyclable options. But when the Lonely Whale Foundation chose Seattle to promote a campaign against plastic straws in September 2017, city officials went even further—then-mayor Ed Murray announced he would add straws to the list of plastic items he’ll be eliminating. 

In the meantime, more than 150 of the city’s businesses participated in the September campaign to ban single-use plastic straws, eliminating two million in one month alone. It gave us a preview of what the ban will look like next year: Order a drink anywhere in Seattle city limits and, depending on the restaurant, you’ll need to ask for a straw. When it comes, it will be compostable or, like in the case of CenturyLink Field, an even more environmentally friendly paper straw.

“It does seem silly, right? A straw?” said Lonely Whale Foundation executive director Dune Ives. Entourage actor Adrian Grenier, cofounder of the group, gave interviews at the campaign launch and pushed the hashtag #stopsucking. Is it just a comically small step in the face of climate change deniers and the federal administration, which in June withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord?

The problem itself is no joke; Americans slurp through more than 500 million single-use plastic straws a day. Those straws aren’t supposed to make it to the ocean—but they do, from human error, littering, or falling out of overfilled trash cans and transport vehicles. Plastic ends up in marine wildlife: In 2010 researchers discovered a dead gray whale stranded on a West Seattle beach with more than 20 plastic bags, surgical gloves, sweat pants, duct tape, a golf ball, and other plastic pieces left undigested in its stomach. Scientists estimate that by 2050, there will be more volume of plastic than fish in the oceans. 

Straw us gvuzm0

 

“The bottom line is this: We are creating plastic pollution at an unprecedented scale, and we cannot clean or recycle it fast enough,” says Jim Wharton, director of conservation and education at the Seattle Aquarium. “The only solution is for us to reduce the flow of plastic into the ocean.” 

Seattleites know better than anybody—tangible change starts small. In 2011 Seattle made national headlines for banning plastic bags and charging five cents per paper sack to reduce pollution and encourage grocery shoppers to bring their own reusable totes. In 1988 the city required that yard waste be separated from garbage; Seattle now composts 98 percent of all yard rubbish, while recycling nearly 60 percent of its total waste last year. 

“There are so many ocean health issues that are insurmountable,” Lonely Whale Foundation’s Ives says. “For us, we wanted to give something to the everyday person that they could engage in and feel like they’re making a difference.” 

The plastic straw ban could make Seattle a national leader in green policy. The Lonely Whale Foundation wants to extend the campaign to another 15 major cities by next year and eventually reduce the national straw count by billions. When the Strawless in Seattle campaign launched at the Seattle Aquarium in early September, Adrian Grenier thanked the city for being the progressive place it claims to be. 

“We wanted an easy win to show that it’s possible to create that model so that we can replicate it around the country,” Grenier says. It’s working. Cities have been voicing their interest to be the next focus in the campaign.

The city ordinance isn’t perfect. For one thing, compostable straws and utensils—you know, the brown forks that melt in hot Cup Noodles—are just as harmful to the environment as plastic straws if they bypass composting facilities and end up in landfills. Only plastic straws are banned, and waiters might not automatically bring compostable or paper straws instead; customers will need to ask for them. While Starbucks didn’t participate in September’s ban, the company did place ads near its cash registers touting the Strawless in Seattle campaign that it wasn’t a part of. We all have to start somewhere. 

Starting small, Seattle hopes to move mountains—or at least stop mountains of plastic trash from piling up in our oceans. 

Filed under
Plastic Straw Ban, Environment
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Seattle Is Set to Ban Plastic Straws and Utensils

09/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

Fecal Matters

Meet Tucker, the Ultimate Orca Poop–Detection Dog

08/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

A Greener Footprint

How Tesla STEM High School Defied Trump’s Paris Climate Accord Decision

09/20/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 18–24

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Review

Restaurant Review: The Lakehouse in Bellevue

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

10:12am By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Election 2017

Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

3:40pm By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

With Seattle’s Housing Crisis, Could Inaction Be the Best Action?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ajit George, the Good Son

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Environment

Come July 2018, Seattle Says Goodbye to Plastic Straws

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe