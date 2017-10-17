Patty Murray, Lamar Alexander Reach Bipartisan Deal on Health Care

It's a deal even President Donald Trump apparently doesn't hate, at least for now.

U.S. senators Patty Murray and Lamar Alexander announced on Tuesday a "basic outline" of a bipartisan deal to stabilize health care markets, for now saving the insurance companies' reduction payments Trump last week eliminated.

Murray said the deal preserves the cost-sharing reduction payments—which reduces low-income patients' out-of-pocket medical expenses—for another two years. In return it gives states more flexibility to skirt parts of the federal health care law, but not the minimum requirements, Politico reported; states could use Obamacare waivers to approve insurance plans with "comparable affordability," Alexander said.

"We were able to reach an agreement that I hope will set the health care discussion in Congress on a very different path than the one we have all seen for the last seven years," Murray said Tuesday. "This is an agreement that I am proud to support, not only because of these important steps to strengthen our health care system but because of the message it sends about the best way to get things done in this Congress."

The senators have been working on an agreement for weeks, and at times has been on the rocks—a new Affordable Care Act repeal effort by senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy killed the efforts last month before the GOP bill failed. Murray and Alexander resumed talks shortly afterward.

After the senators round up cosponsors, the legislation would be sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the hopes that the bill eventually reach the Senate floor.