  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

King County

Superior Court Judge Throws Out Initiative to Ban Injection Sites

The judge ruled Monday afternoon that I-27 "extends beyond the scope of the local initiative."

By Hayat Norimine 10/16/2017 at 6:45pm

Supervised consumption sites vancouver bc city of seattle qoxvbo

Barring a successful appeal, Initiative 27, which would have allowed voters to block supervised consumption sites in King County, will not appear on the February ballot. 

King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea-Galvan ruled on Monday afternoon that I-27 "extends beyond the scope of the local initiative," and would break state law that grants decision-making authority to the Board of Health and King County Council on public health policies.

"Our Supreme Court has recognized the broad authority public health authorities have in protecting public health and addressing responses to public health crisis," Alicea-Galvan wrote in the filing, citing a former case in 1992 that allowed the Spokane County Health District to create its needle exchange program.

The court held a hearing on the lawsuit by public health advocates against the initiative on Friday. Alicia-Galvan sided with Knoll Lowney—attorney for Protect Public Health, the organization filing the lawsuit—who argued that the state allows council members to have legislative authority over public health decisions.

A King County heroin and opiate task force recommended the safe injection sites as part of a plan to combat overdose deaths—officials are looking to implement two sites at overdose hotspots, one in Seattle and one somewhere else in the county. 

“This is a major victory for public health, and will allow us to take the steps we need to implement an effective harm reduction approach to help those suffering from addiction to get the help that they need.” said Dr. Bob Wood, the former Director of the HIV/AIDS Program at Public Health-Seattle & King County.

Proponents of I-27 have the option to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals. King County council members in a 5-4 vote Monday also approved an alternative to go on the ballot in the event that the Court of Appeals takes the case and reverses the decision to allow I-27.

The alternative option allows voters to approve the supervised consumption sites and was approved by council chair Joe McDermott and council members Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Rod Dembowski, Larry Gossett, and Claudia Balducci. 

Filed under
Supervised Consumption Sites, Safe Injection Sites, Initiative 27
Show Comments

Related Content

King County

King County Council Will Likely Reject I-27

10/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Is Seattle Ready for Safe Injection Sites?

09/20/2017 By Allison Williams

This Washington

Safe Consumption Sites Move Ahead Despite Opposition

03/16/2017 By Josh Kelety

Snap Judgment

Are Safe Use Heroin Sites a Good Idea?

10/21/2016 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Dumplings, Barbecue, and U District's Last Taste of Brazil

10/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

King County

Superior Court Judge Throws Out Initiative to Ban Injection Sites

10/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

González Wants $2 Million Legal Defense Fund Next Year

10/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Bob Ferguson to Challenge Trump's Third Travel Ban Attempt

10/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

O'Brien, Harris-Talley Propose Head Tax on Big Businesses

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe