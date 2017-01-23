  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

Is this the year JazzEd’s all-girl band performs at Lincoln Center?

By Kathryn Robinson 1/23/2017 at 8:00am Published in the February 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Seattle jazz y6nufd

Image: Adam Hancher

If you’d walked by the MLK FAME Community Center in Madrona one cold Sunday last November—five days into Donald Trump being president-elect—you might’ve felt the sidewalks vibrating. Sixty-eight teens blowing on trumpets and thrumming on basses…the noise was powerful. The noise could move things. 

And if on that day you’d walked inside, you’d have observed that every one of these jazz musicians was a girl. Girls ages 12 to 18, some hoisting brass instruments—trombones, tenor saxes—big enough to swallow them whole. There’s something uniquely vulnerable about the teenage female, culturally disempowered both as the child she is and the woman she’s becoming…but that noise they were making? Pure authority. 

And standing before them, coaxing the cacophony into music—one badass force of nature. “Let’s make this part a little…stankier!” declared Kelly Barr Clingan, their maestro. “Attitude! Be all kinds of loud and proud with those half notes!”

This was Girls Jazz Day at Seattle’s jazz education nonprofit JazzEd, where Barr Clingan is education director. With her cool gaze and heel-tapping bobblehead sway, Barr Clingan embodies her art form; even her massive earrings are like percussion instruments. If she were a jazz concept, she’d be the shout chorus. “I had a sign in my room growing up that defined ‘Kelly’ in Gaelic,” she recalls. “It said, ‘Warrior Maiden.’ ” 

She came up in Seattle, playing trombone in the acclaimed Roosevelt High and University of Washington jazz programs, where she was one of a vanishingly small handful of women. If you think the tech industry is a men’s club, you haven’t met the jazz scene. The motto for one of Barr Clingan’s bands was “Play with more balls.” Her side project, the Mexican brass band Banda Vagos, is herself and 10 guys. “I get asked all the time if I’m the vocalist,” she mutters, explaining that playing jazz while female usually gets you taken for the torch singer. 

And so Barr Clingan ticks off her list of best practices for jazz teachers: Push girls into brass, drums, bass. (“We gender our instruments. Little girls do not have to play the flute.”) Hire female guest artists. For goodness’ sake, don’t tell girls to smile. (“Suggest they look engaged.”) Mostly: Make them improvise, early and often. “If girls aren’t taking jazz solos in middle school, we’ll lose them by high school,” Barr Clingan warns. Girls don’t lack talent. They just bring less of the competitive swagger that fuels the fearless leap to soloing—the swagger teenage boys raise to an art form. 

During a break from rehearsal of JazzEd’s all-girl band, I asked the girls about their motivations, drawing polite responses. Then I asked how it is to play without boys—and they erupted. “The boys are so cocky!” said one, to nodding heads. “Yeah, the boys in our band play because they like the competition,” said another. “But I just want to play music.

Now, Barr Clingan’s betting the music will itself be competitive. That aforementioned band is the Girls Ellington Project: 16 female jazz artists, all local high schoolers who rehearsed this past fall to send an audition tape to Essentially Ellington, the prestigious competition sponsored by New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. Competing against them will be the best high school jazz bands in the country—including frequent winners Roosevelt and Garfield. And not including, to JazzEd’s knowledge, a single other all-girl band. 

If the finalists announced in mid-February include the Girls Ellington Project, they’ll be the first all-girl finalists in Essentially Ellington’s history.

Performing at Lincoln Center in May would of course be huge for the Girls Ellington Project. It would be huge for Seattle, which since its Jackson Street heyday in the ’40s has had a somewhat inexplicable affinity for jazz. It would be huge for Jazz at Lincoln Center, which has drawn fire for never having had a woman in its orchestra’s nearly 30-year history. 

It would even be significant for jazz itself: an art form conceived, after all, by and for the disenfranchised. Last spring I watched last year’s Girls Ellington Project blow the roof off the Royal Room, revealing that what began as the musical language of empowerment for African Americans can hold universal power for other marginalized groups. Like girls. 

And that—days into President-Elect Trump being President Trump—may be the biggest upshot of all. “Art is the voice of social conscience in this city,” declares Barr Clingan’s boss, Laurie de Koch, who founded JazzEd knowing kids of color would benefit. That girls benefit too is its powerful coda.

“I will spend my career figuring out how we can make each jazz band at least half girls,” the maestro pledges, then plunges them into the downbeat.

Filed under
Jazz, Back Fence
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

Seattle’s Love-Hate Relationship with July

06/24/2011 By Kathryn Robinson

Article

Bailouts for Buddies

03/16/2009 By Kathryn Robinson

Article

Civil Disobedience

01/22/2010 By Kathryn Robinson

Article

The Memory Rose

05/18/2012 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

Seattle’s 7 Most Sumptuous Pies

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Trend

With Natural Wine, Each Bottle Has Its Own Personality

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Restaurants

Review: FlintCreek's Got Game

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Kyoto-Style Ramen and Po'boys via Indianapolis

01/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Oooh—Here's the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/19/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Unusual Way Jason Stratton Conceives Mbar’s Menu

01/19/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

11:55am By Seth Sommerfeld

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Questions Answered

Champion Curler Brady Clark Has His Sights on the 2018 Olympics

7:00am By Jessica Voelker

Power LInes

Are High Rents Putting Artists in Danger?

7:00am By Josh Feit

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Jim Woodring

01/19/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Dispatch from DC

The Women's March on Washington, and Around the World

11:23am Photography by Josh Kelety

Quote Unquote

Sandy Restrepo Fights for the Undocumented

8:00am By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

Loud and Proud: Girls Ellington Project Gives Voice to the Disenfranchised

8:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Open Letter

To Kim Jong-un, Who Could Apparently Blow Us Up

7:00am

Film

Washington Film Has One Last Chance to Save Itself

7:00am By Matthew Halverson

Questions Answered

Champion Curler Brady Clark Has His Sights on the 2018 Olympics

7:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

12:30pm By Amanda Raschkow

The Cat Is the Hat

The Power of a Pink Hat

01/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Boutique Blues

Moksha Closes in the U District After 14 Years

01/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

3:15pm By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe