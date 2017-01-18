  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Pedestrian Chronicles

Enlightened Pedestrian Planning

City planners should use time as a metric as they upgrade downtown's central pedestrian corridor.

By Josh Feit 1/18/2017 at 9:22am

Screen shot 2017 01 18 at 9.05.17 am yjkaew

Yesterday after work, the lower-level reception room at ACT Theater on Union and 8th downtown was packed (with white people.)

That's not the point of this post, but urbanists must do a better job engaging the whole city, especially on major lifts like the one the Downtown Seattle Association and the city’s office of the waterfront had on display at ACT on Tuesday: A $20 million pedestrian super upgrade along Pike (that’s the one further south, around the corner from the Showbox Downtown with Ross Dress for Less, the AT&T store, Banana Republic, Nike Town, Meridian 16, and, further east, the Starbucks palace, Victrola, Kaladi Bros., and the QFC) and Pine (that’s the one to the north, with Cupcake Royale, Macy’s, light rail, Nordstrom, Barnes & Noble, the Paramount Theater, and further east, Rudy’s, Hot Mama’s, Linda’s, The Egyptian, and Walgreens.)

The idea, dubbed the “Pike-Pine Renaissance Act 1,” is to use friendlier, expanded sidewalks that slope into shorter intersections, green street canopy, seating (both fixed street furniture and freestanding chairs), pop-up retail along the way, and better lighting to create a ped expanse between the waterfront and Capitol Hill—or at least as far as Melrose, two blocks east of Boren above I-5, before the 20-somethings nightlife strip begins in earnest.

The project, slated to begin construction in in 2019 with a 2022 debut date, is one element of the planned $709 million waterfront redesign, which is supposed to come with a $200 million Local Improvement District, or LID. LIDs, a localized property tax imposed by city council on businesses and residents whose property will benefit from the upgrade, run the risk of being vetoed by the property owners if those representing 60 percent of the total assessed value of the area sign on to a petition against it. Of course, that also means, a few major property owners can push it through over smaller property owners. (The waterfront LID has been a touchy issue for several years now. Marshall Foster, head of the city's office of the waterfront, says after doing outreach to property owners this spring and summer, the council will take up the LID—deciding the exact boundaries and increased tax rates—in early 2018.

I wrote about these place making plans for Pike-Pine two years ago. And as I did then, believe it’s a promising project.

Screen shot 2017 01 18 at 9.05.34 am ksguwa

The crowd, asked to leave sticky notes with comments on the display design boards, seemed encouraged too—or at least inspired by the pedestrian possibilities. “Could we do something like Bell Street? Wider sidewalks? Slow down the traffic?,” someone scrawled on a pink sticky note. “Keep the trees on 1rst. More trees!” said another. People also identified “dead zones,” like on Pine between 9th and Boren along the highway overpass. (The project designers suggest, perhaps, higher railings on the overpass, which could enhance the determined walkway feel.)

The simplest, but perhaps most dramatic change, was the idea of activating the corridor at night. The display below, documenting business hours, presented the issue well:

Screen shot 2017 01 18 at 8.47.00 am fogutl

The difference between businesses that are open during the day and during the night can have a dramatic effect on the action. While city planners use all sorts of data to determine the vitality of a neighborhood—rents, vacancy, density, parking, peds per hour, crime stats—they should also use time, AM to PM, as a metric to gauge a neighborhood’s success.

“Supplementary light elements like signage, awning lights, storefront lights, and festival lights—along with later business hours—can contribute to a greater sense of a comfort at night,” the presentation slides noted, adding, “features such as highly transparent storefronts, open facades without alcoves, and consistent lighting all contribute to an inviting nighttime experience.”

Thinking about the 24-7 nature of a district is another way of thinking about mixed-use versus single-use districts. While Pike and Pine in downtown Seattle seem like vibrant mixed use districts, they aren't because just like residential neighborhoods, they shut down at night. As the planners move forward on this project, they should grab onto an element they've simply defined as "Lighting" and use it to guide them toward a more enlightened approach about the use of public space.

Filed under
Urbanism, Politics, Pedestrian Chronicles
Show Comments

Related Content

Urbanism

Pedestrian Chronicles: Seattle's Picturesque Matrix!

04/30/2014 By Josh Feit

Urbanism

Pedestrian Chronicles: Where's the Ping Pong Zone?

04/11/2014 By Josh Feit

Urbanism

Pedestrian Chronicles: No Stadium Access from Stadium Light Rail Station

03/14/2014 By Josh Feit

Urbanism

Pedestrian Chronicles: Bell Street Park Gets It Right

04/18/2014 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Explainer

How to Make Sense of King County's New Restaurant Health Ratings

1:52pm By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 18–24

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Coming Soon

Young Bros. Smoked Fish Co. Arrives In Hillman City This Summer

01/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer Dispatch

Big Al Brewing Closes in White Center

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: So Much U Village

01/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alerts

Radiohead Comes to KeyArena in April

01/17/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Jane Kidder

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, the End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Explainer

How to Make Sense of King County's New Restaurant Health Ratings

1:52pm By Stefan Milne

Pedestrian Chronicles

Enlightened Pedestrian Planning

9:22am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Spokane Audience Boos Republican U.S. Rep. McMorris Rodgers

01/17/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Jayapal Won't Attend Trump Inauguration

01/16/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Friday LIKES and DISLIKES: Democrats Dislike Democrats

01/13/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

01/12/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 16–22

01/16/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Join the Pack

SoulCycle Is Opening a Studio in Bellevue

01/13/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe