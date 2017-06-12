  1. Eat & Drink
Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

Vanilla? Not so much. Meet Seattle’s colorful new ice cream crop.

By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent 6/12/2017 at 8:00am Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Street Treats

Pick a flavor (red velvet, cookie dough, toasted coconut) and two homespun cookies (snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, brown sugar). Voila: baseball-size custom ice cream sandwich. The walkup counter in the Central District fronts a busy production space, but seats can be had in the parklet down the street. streettreatswa.com

2017.05.10.seattlemet.streettreats.brent 5 edit edit kts7r8

 

Sweet Bumpas

This ice cream cart appears at farmers markets to proffer the herbaceous talents of a former Poppy pastry chef, whose culinary bona fides come through in flavors like Moroccan honey or chipotle peanut butter. Ice cream names don’t get much better than Monkey Butt—a combo of banana and peanut butter crunch. sweetbumpas.com

Untitled 2 vating

Peach Dreamsicle, Blackberry Vanilla, and Monkey Butt scoops from Sweet Bumpas.


Shug’s Soda Fountain

This retro-quaint ice cream parlor in Pike Place Market isn’t afraid to wield a small butane torch in the service of a good bruleed banana split. Lopez Island Creamery supplies the scoops, but the sundae menu is where the magic happens. shugssodafountain.com

2017.05.17.seattlemet.shugssodafountain.brent 89 edit edit das7ka

Shug’s Dixie Split

Kurt Farm Shop

The seasons of Kurt Timmermeister’s Vashon Island dairy farm drive the bucolic flavors at his counter in Chophouse Row: salted plum, Sichuan peppercorn, and glorious ice cream versions of his famed Flora’s Cheese. kurtwoodfarms.com

Kurtfarm j5zzsc

Flora's Cheese, Salted Plum, and Mint flavor scoops from Kurt Farm Shop.


Frankie and Jo’s

Every last scoop, cookie crumble, and waffle cone at this Capitol Hill ice cream shop is vegan and gluten free. It’s also incredible. Classics include brown sugar vanilla and chocolate mint brownie, but most flavors—beet-strawberry-rose sorbet, gingered golden milk—promise adventure. frankieandjos.com

2017.05.09.seattlemet.frankieandjos.brent 33 edit edit yxay9s

Frankie & Jo's beet-strawberry-rose sorbet on top of gingered golden milk.


Central District Ice Cream Co.

Pizelle ice cream sandwiches! Unicorn-shaped macarons! Plus a case of rotating flavors with an Asian street food bent, like smoked sweet tea or pineapple li hing mui—stuff that begs to be held aloft in a waffle cone for maximum Instagrammage. cdicecream.com

2017.05.09.seattlemet.centraldistricticecream.brent 30 edit edit c01kc5

Sweet Lo’s

Pints bearing owner Lauren Wilson’s cheery face are a staple in local markets like Ken’s, the Feed Store, and Home Remedy, but Sweet Lo’s new ice cream subscription club means monthly access to more whimsical flavors like Texas sheet cake or lime cheesecake. sweetlosicecream.com

2017.05.17.seattlemet.sweetlos.birthdaycake.pint.brent 10 edit edit dp2qip

What our favorite shops are scooping now...

 

Molly Moon’s
  • Big Seller Cookie dough
  • Summer Scoop Berry froyo
Full Tilt
  • Big Seller: The Chocolate to End All Chocolate (a collab with 107.7 The End to benefit Youth Care)
  • Summer Scoop: Fisher Scone: chunks of the iconic Puyallup Fair snack, plus raspberry jam
Cupcake Royale 
  • Big Seller: Salted caramel cupcake
  • Summer Scoop: Whatever wins the season’s people’s choice vote (sweet corn marionberry all the way)
Bluebird
  • Big Seller Chocolate pudding
  • Summer Scoop A custom Capitol Hill Block Party flavor
Parfait
  • Big Seller Coffee with housemade Oreo
  • Summer Scoop Mint stracciatella, made with Theo chocolate flecks and spearmint from Parfait’s own garden
In this Article

Central District Ice Cream Company

$ Dessert, Ice Cream 2016 E Union

A spare but sweet little scoop shop on Union that also offers creative ice cream sandwiched and shelf upon shelf of bulk candy.

