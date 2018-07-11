Where to Toast to Freedom This Bastille Day

Downtown Seattle’s RN74 is offering up a rare opportunity: Gorge yourself on French treats for a good cause! The restaurant’s holding a raffle for their seventh annual Bastille Day celebration and donating half of the proceeds to FareStart (which, ahem, gets a new CEO this year). The casino-themed night will also feature all the blackjack and roulette your heart could desire, along with French wine tastings that may make you feel Lady Luck is on your side.

Luc's annual Bastille Day festivities return this year in the form of an elegant buffet, with wine, beer, and live music to boot. Tickets are available online: $25 for adults, $15 for les enfants (12 and under), and $30 at the door.

Bastille is going big for their namesake holiday, as one would expect. Before the night is over, the popular Ballard restaurant will host two jazz bands, a burlesque performance, and a costume contest, the winner of which will receive a $50 Bastille Cafe gift card. Pro tip: The Napoleon costume, while flattering on some, is entirely played out—might we suggest Andre the Giant?

For its 16th annual celebration, Cafe Campagne is offering a wide variety of French delicacies to celebrate the storming of the Bastille. Show up any time between 4 and 10 to have your pick of street food, wine, beer, and oysters. Vive la France!

Maximilien, Pike Place's happy hour haven, is celebrating “La Fête Nationale" with a slew of dishes you can almost pronounce. From 5 to 10, they'll be serving up raclette, salade niçoise, saumon fumé and more, all accompanied by authentic French wines. For an added air of authenticity, virtuoso accordionist Bonnie Birch will be there to serenade the crowd. Go for the food, stay for the European continental music.

Le Pichet offers an all-inclusive celebration starting at 6 and continuing late into the night, with music aplenty. Jazz trio Bric-a-Brac will go on at 8, with Prohibition-era jazz group Greg Ruby and the Auspicious Four taking over at 10. No cover.