Fulcrum Coffee Is Open at 6th and Bell Street

SoDo staple Fulcrum Coffee has been roasting beans, hosting regular cuppings, and training baristas and novice coffee lovers alike for about seven years. But on December 7, Fulcrum debuted a proper space dubbed Mountaintops Cafe at the base of the Insignia Tower on Sixth and Bell.

The bright, light-filled space is further illuminated by ringed light fixtures suspended from the ceiling, hanging over a hightop and smaller tables perfect for laptop-squatting or caffeine-fueled team meetings. The modern landscape mural that wraps itself around the cafe is by Bryan Alfred and called Aside the Mountaintops—yes, the cafe's namesake.

Fulcrum Coffee may sound, or rather taste, familiar. The roaster's been featured at La Marzocco and is served at The Station cafe on Beacon Hill as well as the soon-to-be cafe and bar from Hood Famous in Chinatown–International District. But with its own spot, Fulcrum has more authority over the menu, which boasts four single-origins made via V60 precision pour over at its Brew Bar, the usual espresso suspects—cortado, macchiato, cappuccino, americano, drip—plus a few special drinks like the Snuggle Me, Sesame (espresso, toasted black sesame sauce, brown sugar syrup, oat milk). It's also where senior vice president and lead roaster Blas Alfaro, a fifth-generation Costa Rican coffee farmer, can flex with the likes of sustainable hybrid coffee such as Obata Maria José, which was developed over seven years at his family's estate in the mountains outside of San José.

Beyond coffee there's plenty of teas, plus soda and steamers: add soda water or steamed milk (or alternative milk like almond or oat) with any housemade syrup from mulled apple with rosehip and cascara to root beer. Foodwise, Fulcrum doesn't skimp: open-face toasts topped with poached egg and avocado or delicata squash and herbed tahini, portable egg breakfast sandwiches with avocado or bacon, muesli, salad, and even a meat-cheese-veg-fruit charcuterie platter. Sweet and savory pastries are rendered by Fuji Bakery.

The details: 590 Bell Street; hours are Monday through Friday from 6 until 7, Saturday and Sunday from 7 until 5.