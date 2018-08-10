This Week in Restaurant News: Patio Highs and Pizza Lows

The Molly Moon's and Hood Famous Bakeshop flavor collab: calamansi cheesecake. Image: Courtesy Molly Moon's

Coming Soon

Dingfelder’s Delicatessen

This Jewish Capitol Hill deli has missed its projected July opening date, but is promising a walk-up window available for a takeout very soon, as reported by Eater Seattle. Corned beef, pastrami, whitefish, pickles and rye will be in abundance.

Wild Ginger Mckenzie

The third outpost for this Pan-Asian institution is hitting South Lake Union on August 18 for dinner service (lunch hours will begin as of August 27). The space occupies the street level of the Mckenzie building, hence the name, and will be serving the usual WG suspects: satay, seven-flavor beef, noodle dishes, and fruity cocktails.

Caffeine Nation

Elm Coffee Roasters

Seattle gets all the more caffeinated thanks to this roaster's second location opening in South Lake Union. Elm Coffee Roasters (softly) debuts August 10 at 234 Ninth Avenue.

Closures

Le Petit Cochon

After five years of serving nose-to-tail charcuterie and deep cuts of meat, this underrated Fremont gem will shutter come October. Chef Derek Ronspies, known for his bold approach in the kitchen and his love of strong language, will close out LPC's legacy with, of course, more badass food.

China Pie

As reported by Eater Seattle, this inventive pizza and dumpling spot in Fremont by chef Vuong Loc has closed its doors. Neighboring French restaurant Pomerol, also owned by Loc, remains open.

Summer Drinking Spots

Pike Brewing

This Pike Place Market brewery is adding a special beer garden on Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 6, for the month of August until Labor Day weekend in September. Drink Pike brews and snack on Bavarian meats like landjaeger amongst the kegs and tanks in Post Alley for a truly immersive beer drinking experience.

Big Mario’s

Today, August 10, is the patio grand opening party for more outdoor slices, tallboys, and “general shenanigans” at the Capitol Hill outpost of this late night pie joint.

The Ice Cream Scoop

Molly Moon’s

For the month of August, this local ice cream chainlet is collaborating with Hood Famous Bakeshop, a Filipino bakery in Ballard, for a calamansi cheesecake with lemon and blueberry scoop flavor. Native to the Philippines, calamansi, is a hybrid citrus of a mandarin orange and a kumquat. And beginning on August 16, find a new cold brew coffee flavor in partnership with Union coffee.

Salt and Straw

August at this ever popular scoop shop is all about partnering with local farms for fun vegetable ice cream pairings. New flavors: radicchio jam and soft cheese, carrot cake batter with praline hazelnuts, chocolate zucchini bread, beet red velvet, and fennel with maple.

Frankie and Jo’s

This plant-based ice cream shop has August seasonals with fresh farm vegetables in mind: sweet corn with a cherry and tarragon jam, fire-roasted chocolate zucchini, and an heirloom tomato, melon, and mint sorbet.