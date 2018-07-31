Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

Instagram this, quick, before it melts. Image via Canlis/Milk Bar.

It's as if space and time have ruptured to create a secret portal between New York City and the Canlis parking lot: The restaurant just announced another cool popup: Christina Tosi's Milk Bar will set up shop here for a single day in August.

This warm and fuzzy empire of personality-packed sweets began as the dessert offshoot of chef David Chang's restaurant group, but Tosi grew Milk Bar into its own formidable entity, one built on cornflake-capped soft serve flavored with cereal milk, and oh god—cookies so good I haul dozens back from any New York trip to hoard and distribute to people I hold in high esteem.

This time, however, Tosi's the one making the cross-country trip: She and her crew will pop up in the Canlis parking lot for a one-day ice cream social and bake sale from 12–4pm on Sunday, August 12. They will bring their famed cereal milk soft serve and slices of crack pie, plus a host of Milk Bar's truffles (birthday and chocolate malt) and cookies. Specifically the confetti and corn cookies, the cornflake-chocolate chip-marshmallow number, and, yesssss, the compost cookie (made with pretzels, potato chips, coffee, oats, graham cracker, butterscotch, chocolate chips) with its perfect salty-sweet-savory trinity.

To counteract potential sugar crash, Canlis chef Brady Williams—maybe you saw him on the cover of Food and Wine recently?—will do his interpretation of country fair food: turkey legs, corn on the cob, corn dogs, fried cheese on a stick, and popcorn. A Canlis rendition of fried cheese sounds like something that would only happen in a marvelous dream.

And, awww: Attendees can pose for a picture (specifically a Polaroid) with Tosi, then decorate it in a craft tent. And yes, of course there will be special Milk Bar–themed friendship bracelets.