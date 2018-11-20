  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

House of Cars

More Homeless Seattleites Live in Their Vehicles Than Ever Before

But city officials are back to square one.

By Hayat Norimine 11/20/2018 at 9:00am Published in the December 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Vehicles doubling as domiciles near Spokane Street in SoDo.

Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

On a cold Night in October along West Seattle’s Harbor Avenue, an RV with a whirring generator housed a young couple, their two dogs, and their cat.

Several months earlier, a 24-year-old Florida woman, whom we’ll call “Ellie,” and her husband moved to Seattle from the South, expecting to afford an apartment. They both worked in the restaurant industry.

“We got here and we’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” said Ellie. Instead, they bought a $2,000 RV—less than it would have cost to move into an apartment—and eventually began parking on Harbor Avenue. (Ellie asked to use a nickname for this story because her boss doesn’t know about her living situation.)

More than half of King County’s unsheltered people now reside in vehicles. The county’s annual point-in-time count, held in January 2018, totaled 3,372 men, women, and children living in cars, trucks, vans, or RVs—a 46 percent rise compared to the previous year. But as the problem grows, the city’s response remains slow. Officials have yet to stick to a solution that would ease the challenges of vehicle residency.

Advocates for the homeless, for example, say the city hasn’t stopped its pattern of criminalizing life-sustaining activities—imposing fines or towing vehicles parked for more than 72 hours. At the same time, homeless people are not being offered reasonable alternatives, like access to shelter or housing.

The Seattle Police Department hasn’t changed its enforcement policies; and solutions that officials have come up with to make it easier for vehicle residents have been short-lived. Former Seattle mayor Ed Murray began so-called safe lots, allowing those living in vehicles to park in designated areas—but the plan failed miserably after public safety concerns, neighborhood complaints, and costly upkeep. Critics also pointed out that the lots were isolated from any services homeless people need to access. Only one safe lot remains in SoDo.

“It’s like throwing spaghetti up on a wall and it didn’t stick and saying, ‘Well forget it,’” says Sara Rankin, a Seattle University law professor and director of the Homeless Rights Advocacy Project. “You can’t make policy that way.”

In September, mayor Jenny Durkan’s newly proposed 2019 budget included $250,000 for vehicular response, which offered another overnight parking program for those “who are largely self-sufficient and require a relatively low level of services.” Human Services Department spokesperson Meg Olberding says she expects that money to serve 90 households, through “flexible dollars” for whatever gets them on their feet. Need first and last month’s rent? The city can pay that. But beyond a pilot program, there’s no known plan. Seattle officials still haven’t said what the effective “targeted outreach” will look like, how they’ll do it, and whether enforcement policies will change.

In the meantime, Ellie and her husband, the couple parked on Harbor Avenue, are saving, maybe enough to move into a place in a week or two. Eventually they hope to buy a plot of land, where they can park the RV.

But for now they’re just two of the thousands of residents living on Seattle’s streets.

Filed under
Jenny Durkan, Housing Affordability, Homelessness
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink February 20–26

7:30am By Haley Gray

In and Out

Farewell to Old Ballard Liquor Co and Hello to Skål

02/19/2019 By Haley Gray

Happy Birthday To You

Newcomer Icebox Makes Ice Cream Cake for Grown-Ups

02/19/2019 By Anne Dennon

Fun with Listicles

15 Places to Get Your Mediterranean Fix in Seattle

02/18/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beth's Cafe Property Listed, Sweet Bumpas Shuttered

02/15/2019 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

Death of a Salesman Remains Relevant in the Trump Era

7:56am By Haley Gray

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Theater Review

American Junkie Adapts a Grunge Heroin Memoir to the Stage

02/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work February 18–21

02/18/2019 By Aly Brady

Pop Gifts

Tacocat Signs to Sub Pop and Drops First Single from New Album

02/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 15–17

02/14/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Take a Bike

In Hilly Seattle, It's Electric Bikes or Bust

12:00pm By Aly Brady

The Sporting Life

Meet Washington's Most Promising Basketball Star

02/19/2019 By Rosin Saez

Over the Moon

Another Supermoon Graces Seattle's Skies Tonight

02/18/2019 By Haley Gray

Hear Ye, Hear Ye

Seattle Met Has a Brand-New Daily Newsletter

02/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Turnover City

5 of Mike O'Brien's Most Memorable Moments

02/15/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Bezos Bubble

New York Bucks HQ2 and Proves You Can Resist Amazon

02/14/2019 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 18–24

02/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Neighborhood Guide

8 Great Places to Shop in Ballard

02/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 11–17

02/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Sporting Life

Seattle Sounders FC Has a Whole New Look—and Everyone's Mad

02/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

A Big Warehouse Sale Is Going Down on Capitol Hill

02/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 4–10

02/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe