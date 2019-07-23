  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Groceries & Markets

PNW Pantry

St. Jude Tuna Revitalizes a Lunch Staple

The local company’s troll-caught albacore is on a Good Food Award streak.

By Stefan Milne 7/23/2019 at 9:00am Published in the August 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Jane Sherman

There’s probably no lunch I eat more frequently than canned fish. Yet a while back, tuna fell out of my rotation. So many cans disappointed: I’d try to drain the already pulverized meat and instead get a cat food ooze that even ample mayo couldn’t save.

St. Jude Tuna, though, emerges from the can as a single steak, which, especially glossed with oil, actually verges on comely (never tinned fish’s allure). The family-owned, local fishing company has nabbed back-to-back Good Food Awards for its troll-caught albacore: Mediterranean (packed in Spanish olive oil) won last year, the jalapeño version this year. The cans, available at certain farmers markets and grocers like DeLaurenti and QFC, run $7 to $15 for 6.5 ounces. St. Jude’s fares fine as tuna salad, but the fish is both fattier and meatier than most canned albacore, so it’s better served flaked in a green salad or, especially with the gently spicy jalapeño flavor, over avocado toast—where it managed, for a few of my lunches, to displace sardines. tunatuna.com

Filed under
Good Food Awards, PNW Pantry, Fish
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Kitchen Diaries

How Seattle's Rising Star Chefs Dream Up Dishes

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2019

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

CRITIC’S PICKS

What We’re Eating Now August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

PNW Pantry

St. Jude Tuna Revitalizes a Lunch Staple

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Review

Dacha Diner Channels Fond Food Memories—and Seasons Them Perfectly

07/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

Seattle Art Fair 2019 Aims to Be a Room of Wonder

07/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Freakout Festival Announces Another Intriguing Lineup

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

07/23/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Quote Unquote

Film Director Lynn Shelton Will Always Pick Seattle Over Hollywood

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This August

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

07/23/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Me

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe