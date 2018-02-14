  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Amazon's Wandering Eye

What Does HQ2 Mean for Seattle?

Amazon is being wooed by cities across the country, and it’s giving us a case of Boeing deja vu.

By Ciara O'Rourke 2/14/2018 at 1:30pm Published in the March 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Amazon artwork final revised c d1krot

Image: Scott Anderson

When Amazon announced in September 2017 that it would open a second headquarters—but hadn’t decided where—an economic development group in Tucson sent the tech giant a 21-foot saguaro cactus. Over in Kansas City, the mayor courted the company by leaving 1,000 five-star product reviews on the retailer’s website that plugged the Missouri town. Stonecrest, Georgia, offered to rename itself Amazon, Georgia. 

Watching our most high-profile homegrown company solicit proposals from other cities for where to locate “HQ2”—not a satellite office but a full equal to the local campus—disconcerted Seattle leadership. And watching the same company dangle 50,000 well-paying jobs and a more than $5 billion investment in whatever new home it picks, left that leadership outright discombobulated.

A majority of Seattle City Council members signed a letter in October that asked Amazon to “hit the refresh button” if its HQ2 move was based on “feeling unwelcome in Seattle.” Never mind that, since Amazon launched in Seattle in 1994, complaining about its impact on affordable housing and traffic has become something of a Puget Sound pastime.  

Fascinated by the public solicitation for HQ2 bids, Simon Stevenson, director of the Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies at the University of Washington, wondered if Amazon had fired a warning shot at its hometown. Other tech companies have expanded much more quietly, Stevenson notes. Amazon’s tack is more like a sports franchise relocating a pro team. 

Nearly 240 communities from across the United States, Mexico, and Canada threw their hats in the ring for HQ2. In January 2017, Amazon announced it had whittled the potential host cities down to 20 finalists, including Atlanta, Boston, and Nashville. 

The company declined to comment for this story but sent Seattle Met a statement that claims it anticipates growth here too. “We love Seattle and the state of Washington—it’s a wonderful place to work and live,” the statement says. “Our current real estate projects in the city are expected to add two million square feet of new office space and we currently have more than 3,000 positions open in the city.”

Courtesy amazon campus 1 ouqlqn

With 40,000 employees in more than eight million square feet of office space in Seattle, Amazon is the largest employer in the city.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

But consultant Jim Renzas, who helps companies during corporate relocations, speculated Amazon could be seeking a site with a low tax rate, hedging its bets in case Seattle moves to tax it more. Still, Renzas doesn’t think the faraway second headquarters will hobble population growth here, or employment prospects.  

“Amazon scares a lot of companies away from Seattle because [it’s] growing so fast,” he says. Slowed expansion here could help improve job diversity in the city. Leaning too heavily on one company, after all, can leave a city vulnerable. Boeing was the largest employer in Puget Sound when its sales dwindled in the 1970s. About 43,000 workers were laid off within two years. Unemployment in the region soared to 17 percent; the suicide rate rose. Boeing sneezed and Seattle caught a cold. 

“Some cities will do just about anything to lure the Boeing company,” began a 2001 article in The New York Times about the “feverish” competition to land the aerospace manufacturer’s new headquarters. It was three decades after Boeing’s downturn infected Seattle, and the rush to woo the company was an early preview of the current HQ2 crisis. In Denver, one of three cities the company was considering, Boeing executives met football Hall of Famer John Elway and ate buffalo meat at the governor’s mansion. About 800 miles southeast, in Dallas, they were greeted by a mariachi band and a letter from another sports star: Alex Rodriguez, who’d recently left Seattle for Texas.

The company ultimately picked the Windy City, which promised big tax breaks (and treated execs to a fancy dinner at the Art Institute of Chicago while a string quartet warbled). Philip Condit, then the company’s chairman, said the decision to relocate the headquarters was strategic. But Boeing restoked fears a few years later when it issued a request for proposals for where to build the 787 Dreamliner assembly line. Everett won, only to see another Dreamliner factory open in South Carolina soon after. The Northwest clearly no longer owned Boeing.

Now it looks like Amazon is taking its foot off the accelerator here, says Jacob Vigdor, a public policy and governance professor at the University of Washington. That could relieve pressure on the housing market, he says, and help alleviate the traffic clogging Seattle streets. 

But as Amazon’s appetite for local construction lessens, some sectors of the economy could also slow down, according to Vigdor. How dramatically the city feels the effects of such change depends on external factors, like the national economy, as much as what’s happening inside Jeff Bezos’s office. If the car is cruising along at a healthy clip, it won’t matter much when Amazon eases off the gas. 

For now, Amazon has reportedly responded to the city council’s letter seeking to rekindle the relationship. The company suggested a meeting. To discuss “the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Filed under
HQ2, Amazon
Show Comments

Related Content

Doors Wide Shut

Amazon Key Literally Lets Delivery Drivers Come Right Into Your Home

12/19/2017 By Allison Williams

Baller

Renee Erickson Will Open a Bar and a Restaurant in the Amazon Spheres

12/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: Marijuana Misdemeanors, Rent Control, and the Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Eat & Drink

Air Fare

Skillet, Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches Destined for Sea-Tac Airport

10:35am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 14–20

9:00am By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

Stroll Over to These 7 Walkup Windows

02/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Big Data Dining and Valentine Suggestions

02/09/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Sadness

Restaurant Roux Will Close on February 18

02/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 12–16

02/12/2018 By Manola Secaira and Kaelan Hicks

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Amazon's Wandering Eye

What Does HQ2 Mean for Seattle?

1:30pm By Ciara O'Rourke

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill Would Decriminalize Sexting for Minors

02/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: Marijuana Misdemeanors, Rent Control, and the Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Olympia Dispatch

House Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Will Dismiss All Misdemeanor Pot Convictions

02/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Understanding the Burke-Gilman Trail's Legal Battle

02/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe