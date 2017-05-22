Generocity 2016

  1. Sponsored

The third annual Generocity was a smashing success! Seattle Met and presenting sponsor Vulcan Inc. hosted 25+ organizations and 750 guests at the Filson Flagship for a night full of fun and philanthropy.

With Seattle Met Staff 5/22/2017 at 3:14pm

The third annual Generocity was a smashing success! Seattle Met and presenting sponsor Vulcan Inc. hosted 25+ organizations and 750 guests at the Filson Flagship for a night full of fun and philanthropy. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous sponsors: Vulcan Inc., Regence Blue Shield, Russell Investments, Filson, 4Culture, Bellevue College, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Visitor Center, Hendrick’s Gin, Ancho Reyes Ancho Chili Liqueur, Sailor Jerry, Bud Light, Room & Board, and MOViN 92.5. And, of course, thank you to all of the wonderful nonprofits that were able to join us. Cheers to you!

 

