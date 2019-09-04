5 Shows to See at September Art Walk

Susan Christensen

Local painter Susan Christensen’s latest pieces recall, at first glance, Joan Miró’s charmed visions—exploding the space between abstract and figural. Look longer and similarities complicate and fade. Christensen’s bright, ink and watercolor works come with greater detail, and the underlying images appear pulled from some deeply strange graphic novel. Gallery 110, Opening Reception 5–8

Richard Hutter

Seattle artist Richard Hutter’s mixed media works in Bloom combine the natural and graphical: Plants (leaves, branches, flowers) get abstracted into shapes and silhouettes then set over found materials like pages from textbooks and encyclopedias. Harris/Harvey Gallery, Opening Reception 6–8

Ann Leda Shapiro

Did you go to the Frye’s Group Therapy last year? Vashon painter and acupuncturist Ann Leda Shapiro stood out with her surreal watercolors that conflate internal organs with grim phenomena, fires and smoke, oil spills. Then she adds a dash of the metaphysical—like processions of souls drifting between realms. Gallery 4Culture, Opening Reception 6–8

Richard and Johanna Marquis

Johanna Marquis is a painter. Her husband Richard Marquis is a glassblower and sculptor. Here, together, they create healthy servings of whimsy, smashing together their mediums with found objects. Traver Gallery, Opening Reception 5–8

Mark Rediske

Mark Rediske’s large, mixed media panels might be most easily described as rusticated Rothko. You get similarly deep bleeds of color, but instead of big shaggy blocks, Rediske’s rough brushstrokes shift and let you glimpse something luminous. Foster/White Gallery, Opening Reception 5–8