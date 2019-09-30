10 Reasons Your Cowabunga FOMO Is Real

This past weekend the South Lake Union Discovery Center lawn transformed into a verifiable (if muddy) food oasis where thousands of hungry attendees got their fill of Washington beef, local seafood, burgers, and, oh yes, a helluva lot of drinks from Washington wines to bourbon-based cocktails to Seattle-reared beer. Yes, we came, we ate, we Cowabunga'd once more. So here we'll recount only some of the many (many, many) highlights from Seattle Met's Cowabunga 2019.

Warning: We cannot be held responsible for any FOMO these images induce.