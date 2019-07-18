Champions of Hope Grand Finale Celebration 2019

Saturday June 15, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Washington Alaska Chapter celebrated our 2019 Class of Candidates, who collectively raised $164,849 at the Man and Woman of the Year Grand Finale! Our Man of the Year winner is Nate Fliflet from Colliers International and our Woman of the Year winner is Karma Lee from IT Gals Global.

View full gallery here.

