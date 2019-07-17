Seattle Aquarium Splash Gala 2019

The Seattle Aquarium’s 28th Annual Splash! gala, raised over $1,050,000. As Honorary Chairs Ashley O'Connor McCready and Mike McCready said, "The ocean isn’t just a place of awe and beauty; it’s the source of all life on Earth and where we all came from… Now, more than ever, we need to be present and aware of how our choices impact the ocean’s health and, ultimately, our own.”

Many thanks to the McCreadys, Event Chair Michael Trzupek, Presenting Sponsors Alaska Airlines and the Boeing Company and the more than 600 guests who came together in support of the Aquarium’s mission: Inspiring Conservation of Our Marine Environment.

View full gallery here.

