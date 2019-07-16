2019 Bloodworks Ball

Nearly 500 friends celebrated 75 years of saving lives at the Bloodworks Ball, a festive evening of inspiration hosted by Luke Burbank. New CEO Curt Bailey announced that a record-breaking $960,000 was raised to drive research breakthroughs, revolutionize medical care, and ensure that a safe blood supply is always available.

View full gallery here.

