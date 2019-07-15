The Junior League of Seattle (JLS) hosted its 4th Annual Catalyst Luncheon at the Washington Athletic Club. Guests celebrated JLS’s 95th anniversary and toasted Maureen Benoliel as she was presented the 2018 Dorothy Stimson Bullitt Community Service Award. Thanks to the tremendous generosity of those attending, over $36,000 was raised to support JLS’s mission of training women to be civic leaders while making a difference in the Seattle community.

View full gallery here.

