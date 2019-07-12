Northwest Center Derby

Northwest Center hosted the annual Derby gala on April 27, 2019. Guests and sponsors raised more than $300,000, all of which directly benefits children and adults with disabilities across Washington through programs of education, therapy, and employment.

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!