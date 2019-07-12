2019 Curators Dinner

The 2019 Burke Museum Curators Dinner featured a lively gala auction and dinner. Jack and Jan Creighton and Mike and Lynn Garvey, Honorary Co-Chairs for the Campaign for the New Burke, were honored. Guests eagerly anticipate the opening of the brand-new museum in October 2019.

View full gallery here.

