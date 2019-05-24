On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Seattle Rep held its annual gala, Untold: Your Story Is Our Future, raising a record-breaking $1 million for Seattle Rep’s artistic productions and programming. Throughout the evening, the casts of Nina Simone: Four Women and A Doll’s House, Part 2 mingled with partygoers. Following dinner on the Bagley Wright stage was a raise-the-paddle live auction, after which guests enjoyed dancing in the theater’s Scene Shop. Special thanks to Alaska Airlines, Boeing, and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!