Spring Dinner and Auction

On Saturday, April 13th Washington's National Park Fund paid tribute to Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks. A sold-out crowd of 425 passionate parks people gathered at Fisher Pavilion and raised more than $303,000. Of the money raised, $100,000 will be invested in junior rangers, search and rescue, and citizen science/marmot research. Our backyard rocks!

View full gallery here.

