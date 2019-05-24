  1. The Met Pages

Washington's National Park Fund

Spring Dinner and Auction

On Saturday, April 13th Washington's National Park Fund paid tribute to Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks.

5/24/2019 at 10:15am

On Saturday, April 13th Washington's National Park Fund paid tribute to Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks. A sold-out crowd of 425 passionate parks people gathered at Fisher Pavilion and raised more than $303,000. Of the money raised, $100,000 will be invested in junior rangers, search and rescue, and citizen science/marmot research. Our backyard rocks!

View full gallery here.

 

