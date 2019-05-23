Food Lifeline's Savor

Nearly 200 guests attended Food Lifeline’s eighth annual fundraising event Savor on March 30 at Cedarbrook Lodge hosted by Roy Breiman. Together, guests generously raised more than $1.2 million to support Food Lifeline and its mission to end hunger in western Washington. Savor’s celebrity chefs created incredible dishes and priceless auction packages for guests to bid on.

View full gallery here.

