Compass Housing Alliance held the Celebration of Giving dinner and auction on Saturday, March 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Guests enjoyed a wine tasting experience before the night kicked off with dinner and music. The Commerce Bank of Washington was presented with the Community Catalyst Award for their commitment to equitable banking services for all. The evening raised more than $225,000 for Compass’s emergency services and affordable housing programs.

View full gallery here.

