On March 28, 2019, over 800 guests gathered to celebrate Habitat for Humanity’s Beyond the Build Luncheon, raising over $1.3 million for affordable housing. Habitat honored Delta Airlines with the 2019 Community Leader of the Year award. Proceeds of the event fund affordable housing and neighborhood repairs.

View full gallery here.

