More than 600 guests celebrated Make-A-Wish® Alaska and Washington's mission at Wish Night Gala and Auction at the Westin Seattle. The event raised $1.55 million. Right now, the organization could fill more than seven school buses with the number of children waiting for their wishes.

View full gallery here.

