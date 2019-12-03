The American Cancer Society’s Hope Gala 2019

The American Cancer Society’s Hope Gala united more than 350

guests on Saturday, October 26th to “Never Say Never” in the fight

against cancer. The event raised a record $560,000, helping to

fund lifesaving research and vital programs and services for those

who have been touched by cancer.

Photos by Nick Powers, Pavel Verbovski



Learn more: seattlehopegala.com

