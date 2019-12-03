American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society’s Hope Gala 2019
The American Cancer Society’s Hope Gala united more than 350 guests on Saturday, October 26th to “Never Say Never” in the fight against cancer.
Photos by Nick Powers, Pavel Verbovski
Learn more: seattlehopegala.com
