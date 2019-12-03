  1. The Met Pages

Sound Health

Sound Health's 3rd Annual IMAGINE luncheon

Sound’s third annual IMAGINE fundraising luncheon, held at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hotel, Oct. 11, was a major success!

12/3/2019 at 4:37pm

Sound’s third annual IMAGINE fundraising luncheon, held at
the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hotel, Oct. 11, was a major success!
With the support of our guests and Leader Sponsors BNBuilders
and The Martyn Family Foundation, we raised more than $200,000
to support our housing programs. These programs serve more than
1,000 people in our community.

Photos By: Morgan Keuler & Jennifer Richard


Learn more: Sound.health

Filed under
