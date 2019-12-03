Sound Health
Sound Health's 3rd Annual IMAGINE luncheon
Sound’s third annual IMAGINE fundraising luncheon, held at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hotel, Oct. 11, was a major success!
Sound’s third annual IMAGINE fundraising luncheon, held at
the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hotel, Oct. 11, was a major success!
With the support of our guests and Leader Sponsors BNBuilders
and The Martyn Family Foundation, we raised more than $200,000
to support our housing programs. These programs serve more than
1,000 people in our community.
Photos By: Morgan Keuler & Jennifer Richard
Learn more: Sound.health
Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!