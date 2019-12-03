Sound Health's 3rd Annual IMAGINE luncheon

Sound’s third annual IMAGINE fundraising luncheon, held at

the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hotel, Oct. 11, was a major success!

With the support of our guests and Leader Sponsors BNBuilders

and The Martyn Family Foundation, we raised more than $200,000

to support our housing programs. These programs serve more than

1,000 people in our community.

Photos By: Morgan Keuler & Jennifer Richard



Learn more: Sound.health

