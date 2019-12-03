MOHAI 34TH ANNUAL HISTORY MAKERS GALA

MOHAI’s 34th Annual History Makers Gala on November 15, was a

huge success! Co-chaired by MOHAI Trustees Maureen Frisch and

John Hogan, the event raised funds to benefit MOHAI’s educational

programming. Raj Shah and Akhil Shah were honored for their

contributions to industry in our community. Gerald Donaldson of

Leschi Elementary School was recognized as MOHAI’s Educator of

the Year.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT WADE

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!