Secret Supper 2019

On October 7, nearly 80 guests came together for Seattle Met’s

seventh annual Secret Supper. Sponsored by Campari, the event

celebrated Seattle Met’s restaurant of the year, Homer, owned by

chef Logan Cox and his wife Sara Knowles. Guests sipped Campari

specialty cocktails and enjoyed a multi-course meal, each plate

more delicious than the last. Ticketholders were the first in the city to

find out the winning restaurant, the name of which was revealed to

them the morning of the event.

Learn more:

restauranthomer.com

campari.com

Photos by: Morgan Keuler

