First Night, First Light Premiere Gala For The New Burke Museum

On Saturday, October 5, more than 500 guests celebrated the premiere of the new Burke Museum. A highlight of the evening was hearing from Dr. Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History that the Burke boasts the “finest Tyrannosaurs rex skull in the world!” The T. rex is on view now at the new museum on the University of Washington campus.



