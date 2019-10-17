The Washington State Bar Association's APEX Awards

The Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) held its APEX ( A cknowledging P rofessional EX cellence) Awards September 26, celebrating legal luminaries from throughout Washington. Awards included the Charles Z. Smith Excellence in Diversity Award and the Award of Merit, with remarks from Washington Supreme Court Justice Steven González. Underwritten by the Washington State Bar Foundation, proceeds support WSBA Public Service and Diversity & Inclusion programs. Sponsors included Kinnon, Miller Nash Graham & Dunn, the Seattle Mariners, and McKinley Irvin.

Photos by Jon & Rach Photography.

Met Pages Photo booth sponsor: McKinley Irvin

Learn more: wsba.org/apex

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!