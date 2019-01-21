One week following the opening of Hyatt Regency Seattle, the stunning new property welcomed nearly 900 guests to its Opening Celebration. Guests sampled local vendors including Hama Hama Oyster Company, Mark Ryan Winery, and more while creatively using digital wayfinding devices to explore 103,000+ square feet of function space, on-property restaurants, the premier Regency Club Lounge with wraparound patio, and other key features of the hotel. In all, the event embodied the hotel’s vision—to be the preeminent meeting and event venue, connecting individuals with a distinctly Seattle experience—and thanked supporters of the hotel and local Seattle community.

View full gallery here.

