Ascent South Lake Union

Ascend to Ascent

This past December Seattle Met hosted an exclusive holiday rooftop reception, “Ascend to Ascent,” at South Lake Union’s first high-rise residential tower.

1/21/2019 at 2:05pm

This past December Seattle Met hosted an exclusive holiday rooftop reception, “Ascend to Ascent,” at South Lake Union’s first high-rise residential tower. Developed by Greystar, the 25-story premier luxury apartment tower of Ascent South Lake Union welcomed Seattleites to experience tasty bites from The Collective, take in views of the Space Needle and Lake Union, and explore three contemporary model residences, including a penthouse equipped with Alexa-controlled features. 

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

